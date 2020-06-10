Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett, chair of Pulaski County Board of Elections, pointed out to those marking absentee ballots and in-person voting, particularly Democrats, that 11 candidates on the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary ballots have withdrawn.
Joe Biden has been awarded enough delegates to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States and will face Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for reelection at the November 3, 2020 General Election. Democratic presidential candidates did not withdraw before the Kentucky ballots were printed. The COVID-19-delayed primary elections are Jume 23.
Burnett said last week she has received from the secretary of state’s office only one presidential candidate withdrawal notice. On the secretary of state’s withdrawal list, only three Democratic presidential candidates have officially withdrawn.
Early in-person voting is currently underway and will continue through June 22, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center,
Also, on June 13 and June 20, the last two Saturdays before Election Day, in-person voting at the Fire Training Center may be done between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. On June 20, drive-through voting will be done at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For Primary Election Day, six Super Precincts have been established for in-person voting. Super Precinct locations are Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium ((same location as the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary gymnasium. Voting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams has responded to a lawsuit objecting to a single in-person voting place in several large counties.
In an e-mail to the Commonwealth Journal, Adams said: “I’ve consistently communicated my opposition to a single voting location in counties that are large in population or geography. That certainly includes Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties, all named in this lawsuit. These counties’ decisions to offer only one voting location were made over my explicit objection,” Adams said.
Burnett said ANY registered voter in Pulaski County may go to ANY of the six Super Precincts and vote on Primary Election Day. She pointed out that electronic polling books (e-poll books) will be used and a voter’s driver’s licenses will produce registered voter information. E-poll books will search voter rolls for names of registered voters without a driver’s license.
The six Super Precincts will be the only voting places on Election Day. The State Board of Elections is urging voters to call the county clerk’s office (679-2042) and make an appointment to vote at the Super Precinct where you plan to vote. Nobody will be turned away, but voters with appointments will be given priority over those without appointments. The State Board of Elections says appointments to vote are an effort to prevent long lines forming at the polls. Burnett has expressed concern that putting voters with appointments ahead of voters without appointments may cause misunderstandings at polling places, but she must follow state guidelines.
Burnett urged voters to vote as early as possible to avoid lines that violate social distancing. She said all voting equipment will be sanitized after each voter.
Enhanced absentee voting and methods of obtaining a ballot have caused confusion.
Here are the processes:
• Contact the county clerk’s office by phone or e-mail and the potential voter will be sent an application for a ballot. The potential voter must complete the application and mail it back to the clerk’s office, and a ballot will be mailed to the voter. The ballot must be marked and mailed to the clerk’s office and postmarked by June 23. Burnett says she is trying to get two more telephone lines into her office to avoid phone tie-ups.
• Apply online at the state voter portal (http://govoteky.com/ and click “Absentee Ballot Request”). Complete the absentee ballot application online and forward it to the clerk’s office. A ballot will be sent to the voter by mail. It must be marked and returned to be clerk’s office by June 23. Deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is June 15.
The state is supposed tp pay the postage, however Burnett says she didn’t get postage-paid envelopes from the state until June 3. A spokesman at the Somerset Post Office said an absentee ballot envelope “gets mailed anyway,” postage paid or not. A drop box will be at the courthouse to put marked ballots.
No official results of primary voting will be released until June 30, deadline for submitting final voting results to the State Board of Elections. Absentee ballots postmarked June 23 will be counted if received by June 27. Burnett said unofficial results may be released to the media on Election Night with an emphasis on unofficial.
A Ballot Processing Committee has been formed. It is made up of Republicans Rick Barker and Tanya Brown and Democrats Rodney Casada and Mark Vaught with Burnett as overseer.
Brown is a deputy county clerk, Vaught is election coordinator, Barker and Casada are members of the county Board of Elections
As early as this week, the committee will begin a daily count of absentee ballots. Burnett assured the ballots will be secure and no information will be released until unofficial totals Election Night.
Candidates involved in the June 23 primaries are:
DEMOCRATS FOR U.S. SENATE –– Amy McGrath, Mary Ann Tobin, Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew J. Maynard, Eric Rothmuller, Bennis J. Smith and John R. Sharpensteen.
REPUBLICANS FOR U.S. SENATE –– Mitch McConnell, Paul John Frangedakis; Nicholas Alsager, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, C. Wesley Morgan and Wendell K. Crow.
U.S. CONGRESSMAN, 5TH DISTRICT –– Republicans Hal Rogers and Gerado Serrano. Democrat Matthew Ryan Best has no primary opposition and his name will not be on the Democratic primary ballot.
Kentucky Senate, 15th District –– Republicans Rick Girdler and Larry Sears Nichols.
Kentucky House District 52 –– Ken Upchurch and Rhett Ramsey, both Republicans.
Kentucky House District 80 –– Republican David Meade is unopposed and his name will not be on the Republican primary ballot.
Kentucky House District 83 –– Josh Branscum and Mark F. Polston, both Republicans.
Kentucky House District 85 –– Gregory Ousley, Troy L. Strunk, Shane Baker and Wes Hargis, all Republicans.
Circuit Judge, 28th Judicial District, Division 1 –– Jerry J. Cox, Daryl K. Day, A. C. Donahue, Walter F. Maguire and Teresa Whitaker. The five candidates are seeking to serve the unexpired term of Judge David Tapp who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The two top vote-getters will move on to the November General Election.
