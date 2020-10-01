FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks arrives with President Donald Trump at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev. Hicks has tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 rally, tested positive Oct. 1, according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)