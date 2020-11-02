If you were traveling along US 27 Sunday afternoon, chances are you caught sight of a "Trump Train."
The pro-President Donald Trump mobile rallies have been springing up in various cities for months. The local train, called "The Great American Freedom Drive" and organized by the Blue Collar Minute Men, attracted nearly 400 vehicles which traveled from Nancy Elementary School on West Ky. 80 to Cole Park in Burnside — where the group rallied in earnest for a few hours with food and live music.
"It was a monster parade," Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree said. "…It literally shut down 27."
The Trump parade was the first event to be organized by the Blue Collar Minute Men, a group of three Somerset men who began a conservative podcast in September 2019. Elgin Pettus and William Greer are Somerset Police officers while Justin Yazza is a martial arts instructor.
"Spotify is where we mainly started," Pettus said of the group's podcasts, "and because of COVID, we started doing video podcasts and posting those on YouTube."
Pettus said the Minute Men were inspired by an earlier parade for which some were disappointed that there hadn't been time to get the word out. So they started planning and announced their event in September.
"We stopped the count out at Nancy at 150 because the ride was about to start," Pettus continued, "but once we got started, there were people who were waiting for us to start on the side of the road and in the church parking lot. We didn't even get to count them."
As those vehicles joined the procession, Pettus said that Greer had to review video footage to get a rough estimate of participants.
"We traveled the route of West Ky. 80 eastbound into US 27 and then we went south down to Cole Park in Burnside," he continued, adding that the group didn't have to do much to recruit nearly 400 vehicles.
"This was the people. This was not really us," Pettus said. "This is what the people of this county and this city want. They did it; they put it together. We may have made the announcement and put some flyers out but it was the people of this community that really spoke."
Despite presence from the Somerset Police Department, Chief William Hunt said it was not his department's intent to "lead the parade."
"I was okay with blocking one intersection to get them started, as we do with the (Somernites) Cruise and various events," Hunt said. "But with the sheer volume of cars, we decided it might become a public safety issue, so the decision was made to get out in front of it. We certainly did not want to see accidents or anyone getting hurt."
Pettus urged people to keep speaking up with their vote. "It doesn't matter who you vote for," he said, "but in the end, use your right to vote."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.