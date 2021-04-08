The trust fund , which Somerset lawyer John Gillum serves as trustee, has been withdrawn as a party in the federal civil lawsuit filed by two Wisconsin pharmacy companies doing business in eastern Kentucky.
The trust fund benefits the children of State Rep. Robert Goforth, who is the subject of the unlawful eviction lawsuit involving commercial properties he leased to the companies.
The companies voluntarily dropped the trust fund as a defendant on April 6 when Goforth provided an affidavit stating the trust has no ownership in his commercial properties that are the subject of the lawsuit.
The March 24 suit listed the “Unknown Trust,” by and through Gillum, as a defendant, along with Goforth, his wife, an employee of Goforth’s Express Care Pharmacy and the pharmacy itself.
The dispute involves allegations that GoForth intends to unlawfully evict the Wisconsin companies from his commercial properties because they failed to reimburse him for annual property taxes and insurance costs, in accordance with their lease agreements.
The companies claim they were never provided the amounts due Goforth and thus cannot be evicted. They seek $75,000 in compensatory damages, and unspecified punitive damages
In addition to his state legislator position, Goforth is a pharmacist who owns the Express Care Pharmacy in Manchester, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.