The Over My Head board of trustees will be making decisions about the future of the homeless shelter at its upcoming meeting, scheduled for August 2, according to board president Steve Hall.
Until that time, Over My Head is continuing operations, although the number of people the shelter can house has been limited due to renovations taking place at the building, Hall said.
Hall added that there will be a public statement from the board of trustees after their meeting. No further information will be available until then.
Hall made these comments after an inquiry by the Commonwealth Journal on rumors that the homeless shelter would be closing down.
The shelter, located at 150 Turner Street, opened in 2016 as a place to provide temporary housing to people in need.
The 10-bed facility has housed, as of March of this year, more than 1,050 people for some length of time.
In addition, the charity organization has given out food, clothing, household items and furniture to members of the community in need.
It is a short-stay facility, with guests staying an average of 8.6 days, according to its website.
Over My Head recently raised funds for a new HVAC system, and was able to meet its $20,000 goal through donations and a $10,000 grant from Berea College Appalachian Fund.
