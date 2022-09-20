A fire that broke out around noon on Wilcher Avenue is under investigation, according to the Somerset Fire Department and the Somerset Police Department.
SPD Captain Mike Correll said that detectives are investigating it as a possible arson, but could not offer any further details at this time.
Correll did state that detectives were speaking with neighbors and working with the SFD.
No one was living in the house at the time of the fire, Correll said.
A SFD spokesperson said that no injuries or fatalities were reported, and that SFD was assisted by the Parkers Mill Fire Department.
