Are you ready to walk to your heart’s content?
Tuesday is the kickoff for the Lake Cumberland Area’s Heart Walk, the annual fundraising event that raises money for the American Heart Association.
The Heart Walk is normally a social event, with walkers from all across the area gathering in downtown Somerset to complete a course together – at the same time.
Due to the COVID pandemic, last year’s walk went completely virtual. The intent was to get back to normal this year.
With just a few weeks to go, however, the decision was made not to hold the mass gathering and instead use the day as a kickoff day to get the word out and get more walkers registered, according to Lisa Edwards, the Heart Walk director.
“As you can imagine, our heart disease survivors are some of our most at-risk people, and with COVID numbers going up we don’t want to do anything to put anyone at risk,” she said.
But those who want a little social interaction with with fundraising walk can still find it. Rocky Hollow Park will be offering its outdoor walking trail as an official Heart Walk course. People can choose their own time to walk it, or can plan to meet up with others who what to navigate the trail together.
Edwards said it allowed participants to “have a little bit of that Heart Walk feel.”
Folks can still choose other places, and even other days, to do their walk, she said. “A lot of people still have chosen to walk, whether it be at their company or in their neighborhood.”
Those wanting to participate can go to heart.org/LakeCumberlandWalk to register. People and teams who participate are encouraged to share their videos and pictures on social media, using the tags #WalkWhereYouAre and #HeartWalkLCA.
Without a centralized walk, the plan now is for participants to continue collecting money on through 'til October 29 – World Stroke Day.
That may become the official turn-in day for collected funds, but Edwards said that more details will be coming soon.
She said she knew that many teams had plans to continue various fundraising events throughout the month, including the Heart Walk’s Presenting Sponsor, the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
“I want to thank the hospital for continuing to walk along side us, and we have an amazing committee to help us,” Edwards said.
On top of that, she gave a special thank-you to Rocky Hollow for lending its trail to the cause.
Edwards said that the Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk has set what she called a reasonable goal at $15,000, and added that it feels like teams are off to a strong start.
She points out that one in three Kentuckians have cardiovascular disease, and that heart disease is still the number one killer of Kentuckians.
Therefore, its important to “keep the WHY in the forefront” of people’s minds as they participate, she said.
All the money raised by the Heart Walk goes toward cardiovascular research, making sure hospitals can administer the highest levels of care, and to help build a legacy to save and improve lives, she said.
For more information, visit heart.org/LakeCumberland Walk.
