September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. Unfortunately, ovarian cancer is not well-understood by either the general public or even medical professionals.
Thankfully, a group of 35 women took to the streets Thursday night to make sure Somerset understood the seriousness of ovarian cancer. Hanging teal ribbons on each telephone pole, the group decorated the town and put signs out that gave facts about ovarian cancer.
Wendy Monsanto of Eubank organized the event with women she knew from across Somerset-Pulaski County.
“I had some friends that actually made the bows. I had some friends that actually donated money to buy the ribbon. It was a whole group of us that made it happen,” said Monsanto.
Monsanto works at Pulaski County High School in the Youth Service Center. She and her coworkers are known as “the moms of the school” and address student needs “anywhere from forgetting to put on deodorant to mental health counseling.”
Monsanto has been married 23 years, has two daughters, and lives on a small farm.
In 2020, Monsanto got some horrible news. She learned she had ovarian cancer, and it had spread to other parts of her body.
“I was misdiagnosed initially. I went to the doctor, and he told me it was probably just bladder spasms… I knew something wasn’t right, but cancer doesn’t run in my family,” said Monsanto.
Ovarian cancer is easy to ignore. One of the contributing risk factors to ovarian cancer is just simply aging. Some of the normal aches and pains that come along with getting older could be subtle symptoms. Monsanto ignored her symptoms as the doctor advised until she couldn’t any longer.
“I had never been told about ovarian cancer or the warning signs and symptoms,” Monsanto stated. “Two years later as the pain started getting worse, I went back to the doctor and it was Stage III.”
Despite her diagnosis, Monsanto survived and has now dedicated herself to spreading awareness to women about this disease.
“The big thing is listening to our bodies and not excusing things away,” said Monsanto. “We need to be our own advocate for our own health.”
Monsanto wants women to be realistic about their health. As as survivor, she understands how deadly it can be.
“I don’t have my head in the sand. I’ve already had one reoccurrence. I was nine months in remission and it came back. I’ve been in remission since March of this year,” Monsanto said. “It’s a beast. There’s a 70 to 90% chance that it’s just going to keep coming back. and I know that, that’s why I’m so passionate about educating other women.”
Monsanto stresses the importance of getting tested and knowing the indicators of it.
“The ovaries are so close to our intestines and to our bladder that when we see those changes like change in urinary frequency and changes in our bowel movements we just excuse that away,” said Monsanto. “It just doesn’t seem like this cancer is talked about very much, and I don’t really know why.”
Many women are like her across the globe and work to educate others. Unfortunately, medicine still can’t detect ovarian cancer early on.
“You can do an ovarian cancer screening, but it’s not 100%. Sometimes, it just doesn’t catch it,” said Monsanto. “The annual trip we take as ladies to get our pap smear, it just detects cervical cancer. Nothing else.”
Monsanto urges the women of Pulaski County and beyond to understand their bodies and to keep communicating.
“People don’t like to talk about gynecological cancers. It can be an unpleasant topic. But sometimes we have to do that anyway,” said Monsanto.
Monsanto points to fellowship and community as the best way to fight ovarian cancer and says this is what kept her alive.
“I have an amazing husband. I’ve got a big family. I’ve got lots of siblings. I got a big church family. My work family at the high school. They all got behind me and cheered me on,” said Monsanto. “Facing cancer during the pandemic is a whole other subject because you’re isolated for sure. It was my support system and my faith.”
