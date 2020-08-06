The 2022 local elections are nearly two years away but candidates and possible candidates for major courthouse offices are already coming out of the woodwork.
State Representative Tommy Turner, who did not seek reelection from the 85th House District, told the Commonwealth Journal this week he is being "encouraged" to run for the office of Pulaski County judge-executive.
Turner current status: "I'm thinking about it," he said.
Marshall Todd, a Nancy home builder who finished second in the 2018 GOP primary to Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday he definitely will be a candidate for the office in 2022. "I think we need a change," he added.
Todd continued: "I finished close last time and I WILL be a candidate (for judge-executive)." " Todd was the announced deputy judge on the ticket of Dale Weddle who ran unsuccessfully against Kelley.
Kelley, when asked if he would seek a third term, laughed and commented: "That's two years away." Then seriously, he responded: I love my job ... yes, I want to keep it."
Turner's current term as a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives doesn't end until January. He has been a member of the House since 1997.
A Republican, Turner is chair of the House's Tourism & Outdoor Recreation Committee and member of the Transportation, State Government, Tourism and Small Business committees and co-chair of the Technology Committee. He is a member of Kentucky Sportsmen, Mountain and Pro-Life caucuses.
Shane Baker won the June 23 GOP primary for Turner's 85th House seat. The 85th District lies mostly in Pulaski County but its eastern side extends into Laurel County. Baker has no Democratic opposition in November.
Names are being dropped all over the place about possible county judge-executive candidates. Posts on 4th District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw's website urge him to be a candidate for judge-executive. There are rumors Mike New, a retired member of Somerset City Council, is reportedly looking at the judge-executive's office. New couldn't be reached for comment.
Todd Dalton, a Pulaski County native who recently retired as commander of State Police Post 11, announced Wednesday he would be a candidate for Pulaski County sheriff if incumbent Sheriff Greg Speck does not seek a third term.
Speck has told the Commonwealth Journal he will not be a candidate for another term. A statement he would retire at the end of the current term was published in the Commonwealth Journal. Speck had a long career with Kentucky State Police including commander of Kentucky State Police Post 15 headquartered at Columbia.
Dalton grew up in the Bronston community and graduated from the former Burnside High School.
There is so much talk about the upcoming November 3 General Election involving the expected heavy turnout to decide between incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden for president, and how with it be conducted with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, few people realize next year –– 2021 –– there are no scheduled elections, according to state law.
Pulaski countians love their elections, but 2021 without an election gives local candidates plenty of time to think about running for office and to campaign if they decide to throw their hats into the ring.
It's early. Stay tuned.
