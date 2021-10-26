Somerset Community College will host a notable regional author today in a special diversity event.
Dr. William H. Turner will speak on “Growing Up Black in Appalachia” today, Wednesday, October 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Rogers Commons Community Room on the north campus of Somerset Community College.
Born and raised in the coal community of Lynch, Ky., in Harlan County, Dr. Turner has spent his career studying and working on behalf of marginalized communities and researching African-American communities in Appalachia.
Dr. Turner has co-edited the textbook “Blacks in Appalachia,” and thematic essays on Black Appalachians in the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture, and the Encyclopedia of Appalachia. Dr. Turner has served as Department Chairs in various universities, as Dean of Arts and Sciences and as Interim President for Kentucky State University, Vice President for Multicultural Affairs for the University of Kentucky, and as Distinguished Professor of Appalachian Studies and Regional Ambassador for Berea College. His most recent book is “The Harlan Renaissance,” available via major online booksellers.
The event is free to the public.
