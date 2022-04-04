Somerset Independent’s Board of Education is back at full capacity with the appointment of Jay Tuttle to the board’s vacant seat.
Board members approved Tuttle’s term on the board at a special called meeting last week. He is replacing Mike Tarter who resigned in February after a 15-month stint on the board.
Tarter resigned after the school district hired his daughter as a teacher. Due to state law, a board member cannot serve if they have a close family member employed within that school district.
Tarter himself was appointed to the board to fill the seat left vacant due to the death of former board chair Dr. Michael Hail.
Tuttle may be best known to the community as being a member of the family that owns and operates Baxter’s Coffee, but he has also been a part of several different boards and committees in the community, including being involved with the Master Musicians Festival for six years, being with the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation, and being on the Somerset Independent Hall of Fame committee.
Tuttle said he is looking forward to being a part of the school board. His decision to apply to the open position was twofold: To help the board and to be involved in the community.
“I’m not currently on any type of board and wanted to be involved in the community and do my part to help out if I could,” he said.
Tuttle himself is a 2001 graduate of Somerset High School and currently has two children enrolled in the district.
“I think having a parent on the school board is important and can add some value to the board. I already know a lot of the board members and get along with them, and already know they are doing a fantastic job. I thought it would be a great group to work side-by-side with.”
Tuttle said he was aware of the hardships the board have dealt with over the past two years, especially with the pressure put on the school due to the COVID pandemic.
“I commend them. They were in the trenches. They’ve already done the hard work,” he said.
With his first meeting coming up in a couple of weeks – April 14, to be precise – Tuttle said he is looking forward to learning about the board, getting used to it so he will be able to make critical decisions in the future.
Superintendent Kyle Lively gave high marks to the incoming board member.
“Mr. Jay Tuttle will make a great addition to our current exemplary Board of Education,” Lively said. “I look forward to working with Mr. Tuttle and appreciate his willingness to serve the students of Somerset Independent Schools.
Tuttle’s appointed term runs through the end of the year. The seat is up for election in the November election, and those who want to run have until June 7 to finalize their decision to run.
So, does Tuttle think he might be interested in extending his time on the board and running?
“That’s the beauty of jumping in at this point. It’s a rather short term left on this position, but it gives me a little bit of time to decide if I think it is something that is a good fit for me,” he said. “If I’m adding good value to the board, then I will certainly throw my hat back in.”
