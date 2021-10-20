In April 2007, Det. Lt. Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was fairly confident murder suspect Mariano Aguilar-Garcia would be apprehended relatively soon.
"We had his fingerprints from a previous arrest and we assumed he'd be arrested again and that would flag him here," Jones said.
But days turned into months and months into years. And 14 years later, Aguilar-Garcia is still at large.
On Wednesday night, John Walsh's "In Pursuit" crime show, which airs on the Discovery+ network, will feature Aguilar-Garcia in an effort to heat up this Pulaski cold case.
"('In Pursuit') found the case on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office website and wanted to do a large segment on it," Jones said. "But they couldn't really find enough people willing to speak on the record about it, so they ended up doing a smaller segment."
On April 25, 2007, Aguilar-Garcia, who is now 48, and Irene Gutierrez, 43, were visiting a house on Grundy Road in eastern Pulaski County, when a witness said the two started arguing. That led to Aguilar-Garcia shooting Gutierrez and removing her body from the scene.
"The owner of the home fled and drove all the way to Richmond, and reported the incident to the Richmond Police Department, which in turned contacted us," Jones said.
When sheriff's units arrived at the scene, Jones said it was clear a "traumatic incident" had taken place. But neither the shooter or his victim were anywhere to be found.
An arrest warrant was issued for Aguilar-Garcia the next week, charging him with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
“Task Force detectives have been in contact with (Gutierrez’s) family in Tennessee and no one has seen or heard from her over the past several days,” Det. Lt. Brett Whitaker, formerly of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, told the Commonwealth Journal at the time. “Evidence uncovered in this investigation suggests that Gutierrez was fatally wounded in this assault, although her body has not been found.”
All that changed on May 12, when Gutierrez' body was discovered floating in a pond near Ky. 328 on a farm in an area where the suspect had previously worked. At the time, Aguilar-Garcia was a migrant farm worker with ties to the farming community in northern Pulaski and southern Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
The Pulaski Major Crimes Task Force believed Garcia fled in a 1999 Chrysler. That was confirmed a few days after the murder when the vehicle was discovered in Aiken County, South Carolina. Whitaker said a search of the car uncovered evidence that confirms Gutierrez was placed in the trunk of the car.
Over the last 14 years, Jones said the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has received very few tips on the case.
"We've heard he potentially could've fled to Mexico — and 'In Pursuit' does air down there," Jones said. "That would bring up a lot of extradition issues, but maybe someone will recognize him."
Aguilar-Garcia is said to have ties to South Carolina, near where his vehicle was discovered, and Veracruz, Mexico. He is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and has a large scar on one of his forearms. He is known to use aliases including Jose Ventura Gutierrez Espinoza, Aguilar Mariana Garcia and Jose Guerra.
"We are hoping that this segment will help us out," Jones said. "('In Pursuit') was great to work with — they were careful to ask before they interviewed any family members because they did not want to taint the investigation in any way."
Jones said surprisingly few people wanted to discuss the 14-year-old murder.
"There are language barriers and also people are just afraid to talk — they fear retaliation," Jones said, noting that Aguilar-Garcia was linked to gang activity. "Getting people to come forward is a big hurdle."
Jones said "In Pursuit" would weed out tips generated from their segment on the case and turn over possible leads to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm anxious to see if it leads to any information we can use to find Aguilar-Garcia and make an arrest," Jones added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.