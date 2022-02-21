Two individuals were arrested Saturday as the result of a drug investigation in southern Pulaski County.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Trent Massey and other members of the sheriff's office joined Agent Randy Goff with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force in conducting a probe on Jacksboro Road following several complaints made to law enforcement about the location and the sale of illegal drugs there.
The operation took place around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Dustin Brewer, 34, of West Bourbon Road in Somerset, and Holly Sumner, 36, of Evarts, Ky., were identified outside the residence during the investigation and both had active arrest warrants on them, according to the sheriff's office. As Deputy Massey approached the residence, both suspects ran but Massey quickly apprehended them, according to the sheriff's office.
Lt. Daryl Kegley prepared and submitted a search warrant for the shed behind the residence located at 2184 Jacksboro Road; according to the sheriff's office, Brewer was known to stay in the shed. The warrant was granted and served by the sheriff's office.
As a result of the search, numerous empty plastic baggies and electronic scales were found inside, according to the sheriff's office, which added that Massey also found several items outside the shed near where he chased and located the suspects, including: a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 8.7 grams, one plastic baggie of suspected heroin weighing approximately 5.7 grams, and one plastic baggie containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 1.4 grams.
Investigation determined that the illegal substances and drug paraphernalia belonged to Sumner, who was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (more than two grams of methamphetamine) and First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (more than two grams of heroin).
Sumner also had a Parole Violation Warrant for Absconding Parole Supervision and Failure to Complete Treatment for Substance Abuse, according to the sheriff's office. She was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she remains lodged as of this press release.
Dustin Brewer had a warrant out of Pulaski District Court for Failure to Appear for Vehicle Insurance-related charges, another out of Pulaski District Court for Registration of Vehicle and Insurance-related charges, and a Pulaski County Circuit Court indictment for Possession of Heroin. Brewer was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remains lodged as of this press release.
This investigation continues by Deputy Trent Massey.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if anyone with any information about drug activity or any crime, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip online at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
