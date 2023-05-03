Two people were arrested Tuesday evening after a report of shoplifting at Walmart led to a car chase and, ultimately, a foot chase in the Pitman Creek area.
George E. Lamb, 41 of Lexington, and April L. Keller, 43, of Nicholasville, were taken into custody by the Somerset Police Department.
Lamb was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting), five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Menacing, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.
Keller was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting), Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and second-degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.
The incident began around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when SPD officers were called to Walmart for a report of Shoplifting.
According to SPD Captain Shawn Dobbs, witnesses were able to point out the vehicle in which the suspects were supposed to have been in.
Officers stopped the vehicle, but while attempting to arrest the driver, identified as Lamb, a scuffle ensued and Lamb was able to get away from officers and get back into the vehicle.
SPD reported that Lamb and passenger Keller drove away, narrowly missing some people who were standing in the area.
A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle traveling south on U.S. 27 before ending up turning onto Boat Dock Road.
The vehicle reportedly struck a couple of vehicles while on U.S. 27, according to the SPD report.
Then, while on Boat Dock Road, Lamb reportedly stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road to let Keller out.
The police report notes that “Keller laid down in front of [an] officer’s cruiser to hinder the apprehension of Lamb.”
Dobbs said the vehicle continued to the Ky. 914 end of Boat Dock Road. “The driver then cut through a field and drove over an embankment that was pretty steep, down toward the creek,” Dobbs said.
Responders were not able to locate Lamb after that, and SPD asked the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad to assist by deploying a drone over the area in order to find him.
Their goal was mainly to make sure that the driver was not injured and in need of medical assistance.
However, Lamb could not be immediately located, and Dobbs said that some time later a tip from a member of the public indicated that Lamb was on foot further south, in the Ceder Point Subdivision area.
Law enforcement, including a K9 unit from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, continued to search for Lamb around Pitman Creek. Units had set up a perimeter on both sides of the creek, and as Lamb was found, he once again fled on foot and across the creek before being placed into custody.
Both suspects were checked out by Somerset-Pulaski EMS, but neither were severely injured, Dobbs said. No one else was reported injured.
Dobbs noted that the incident took several hours to resolve.
The Pulaski County Detention Center has Keller being booked at 8 p.m., while Lamb was booked around 10:30 p.m. Both remain lodged at PCDC.
Along with PCSO, EMS and the Rescue Squad, SPD was assisted by the Ferguson Police, Kentucky State Police, Somerset Fire Department and many other first responders, according to Dobbs.
Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
