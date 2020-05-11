Two individuals from Rockcastle County were arrested as the result of a weekend pursuit that took place in two counties, according to officials.
Jessie D. Weaver, 29, of Brodhead, and Cora Collinsworth, 28, of Mt. Vernon, were taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:31 p.m, Deputy Marcus Harrison observed a 1999 red Mercury Villager van on East Ky. 70 in Eubank, Ky., driving erratically and discovered the license plates had been cancelled. Deputy Harrison attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop for the Deputy’s emergency equipment. The driver accelerated and continued to drive erratically, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Harrison continued to attempt to stop the vehicle on Ky. 70 but it proceeded into Rockcastle County, according to the sheriff's office. The driver continued onto Ky. 461 and Highway 150 in Rockcastle County. Inside the city limits of Mount Vernon on Ky. 150, the vehicle struck a Rockcastle County constable’s vehicle, according to the sheriff's office The constable was not in his vehicle at the time but was nearby.
The suspect bailed out of his vehicle but was soon taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office. He was identified as Weaver, age 29, of Castle Village Drive in Brodhead, Kentucky. A female passenger in the van, identified as Collinsworth, got in the driver’s seat, and began fleeing, according to the sheriff's office. She was stopped a short distance later by Deputy Kirk Mays with the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office.
It was determined that two other people were passengers in the van and tried to get the driver to let them out several times, but he refused. They told investigators that they were in fear for their life, according to the sheriff's office.
A search of the vehicle yielded 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, $576.00 in cash, some pills and a small amount of marijuana.
Weaver, was arrested on the following charges:
• Reckless Driving
• Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Etc. .08 – 1st Offense
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Unlawful Imprisonment – 1st Degree (Two Passengers in the Vehicle)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.
No bond has been set for Weaver as of Monday afternoon.
Collinsworth was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.
No bond has been set for Collinwesworthas of Monday afternoon
Additional charges for Collinsworth may be filed in Rockcastle County.
