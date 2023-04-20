Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones reported Thursday the arrest of a Pulaski County couple for defrauding the Kentucky Housing Corporation Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
Tina Renee Kirby, 32, of Somerset, and Donald Ray Brown, Jr., 32, of Nancy, received benefits in February 2023 from the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, according to Sheriff Jones.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office states those benefits pertained to a claim that Brown was being evicted from a residence at 183 Peach Orchard Road in Somerset. Kirby, who was the landlord, and Brown entered into a lease agreement for the property in January.
Through investigation, it was determined Kirby contracted with Ford Brother’s Auctioneers in November 2022 to sell the property, and it was auctioned on February 4 of this year.
After the sale of the property, Kirby received $3,400 in Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to prevent Brown from being evicted.
Kirby and Brown were both located, and arrested for Theft by Deception Over $1,000. They were reportedly squatting at the Peach Orchard Road residence.
They were lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded a charge is an accusation only, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
