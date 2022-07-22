Two women were arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop resulted in detectives finding illegal drugs in their car and a residence.
Misty Ison, 51, of Letcher County, was also found to have warrants against her. She was arrested on a warrant of Flagrant Non-Support, a warrant for Persistent Felony Offender, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense – Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
April Meade, 46 of Somerset, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense – Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.
The incident took place last Thursday in the vicinity of Little Rock Run.
Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, Detective Matt Bryant and an agent from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation observed a vehicle leave a residence on Little Rock Run and fail to stop at a stop sign on Poplarville Road. Kegley conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, where it was discovered the passenger, identified as Ison, had active warrants for her arrest.
After taking Ison into custody for the warrants, Kegley searched her handbag and discovered 20.8 grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe.
Detective Bryant stated that he noticed the driver of the vehicle, identified as Meade, attempting to conceal items.
Once Meade was out of the vehicle, Bryant stated he located a baggie on the ground containing suspected methamphetamine. He then searched the driver's compartment and located around 28.1 grams of suspected meth.
Detectives continued their investigation by searching the residence the two women had left from. There, the detectives located around 89.1 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a Kimber pistol, and various paraphernalia and ammunition.
Both women were lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime, contact PCSO’s office at 606-678-5145. Callers can remain anonymous. They can also go to PCSO’s website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, where there are three options to submit anonymous tips.
