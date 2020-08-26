Two Pulaski Countians were arrested on drug-related charges last week.
Deputy Hudson conducted a traffic stop on Highway 27 and made contact with the vehicle operator, Christopher Spencer, 39 of Ky., 1248, Somerset, Kentucky.
After a short investigation, the Deputy obtained permission to search the vehicle, which produced approximately three grams of suspected methamphetamine under the driver seat and scales in the glove box, according to the sheriff's office.
Both Spencer and the front seat passenger, Ashley Collett, 36, of Burnside, denied that the drugs or scales belonged to them, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Hudson arrested both subjects.
Collett was charged with First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, First Offense
1. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).
2. Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
Spenser was charged with:
1. Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess
2. Improper Equipment
3. Improper Display of Registration Plates
4. First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, First Offense (Methamphetamine).
Both subjects were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Hudson was assisted by Deputy Logan Starnes, Deputy Brandon Smith, and Trooper Adam Childress.
The case remains under investigation by Deputy Tan Hudson with the assistance of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if anyone has any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
