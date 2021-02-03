Two Pulaski Countians were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of illegal drugs, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Worley, 29, of Bronston, and Flora West, 42, of Somerset, were both charged and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Deputy Tan Hudson conducted a stop of a vehicle for traffic violations. Upon making contact with Worley, the driver, Hudson could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hudson located two other individuals in the vehicle — West and a male subject. Hudson gained consent to search the vehicle and located methamphetamine, digital scales, and cash, which West took ownership of, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s report stated that a further search of the vehicle uncovered a vial containing approximately two grams of methamphetamine and a handgun, claimed by Worley. The third occupant of the vehicle was not found to be in possession of illegal items.
After sobriety tests were conducted on the driver, Hudson arrested Worley and West.
Worley was charged with First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, first offense (methamphetamine); Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance, first offense; Rear License Not Illuminated; and Operating on Suspended or Revoked License
West, was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, first offense (methamphetamine) over two grams; and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
Deputy Hudson was assisted by the Kentucky State Police in the matter.
