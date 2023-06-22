Two people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop conducted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Jones, 45, of Albany, and Tammy Terry, 43, of Monticello, were both arrested for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, first offense (Greater Than or Equal to 2 Grams Methamphetamine).
Additionally, Jones was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and No Tail Lamps.
PCSO states that the incident began when the Pulaski County Narcotics Division and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on suspected drug traffickers. While traveling on U.S. 27, Detective Trent Massey observed a Red BMW commit a traffic violation. The vehicle pulled into a business in an attempt to avoid Detective Massey. The occupants did not exit the vehicle, and they pulled back onto U.S. 27 once they no longer saw Detective Massey’s vehicle. Detective Massey observed the vehicle again and conducted a traffic stop at the Burnside Dollar General Store.
Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, Detective Tan Hudson, and an agent from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force arrived on scene to assist. Detective Massey became suspicious of the occupants and deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle. Following the walk around of the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Inside of the vehicle, Detectives discovered over 40 grams of methamphetamine, baggies, syringes, and a loaded 9MM Taurus.
Jones was identified as the driver of the vehicle, while Terry was a passenger.
The two were lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Massey. The PCSO Narcotics Division was assisted in the investigation by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
