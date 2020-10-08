A Stanford man and Danville woman were charged with numerous drug-related offenses following an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff's office, on October 6, 2020, at approximately 12:07 a.m., Deputy Tan Hudson received information that a man and woman were selling drugs out of a room at the Budget Inn in Somerset, Kentucky. Thus began an investigation by Hudson, assisted by Sergeant Richard Smith.
When the deputies confronted the people outside the room, the woman gave a false name and social security number. Deputies entered the room after being granted permission, and located approximately .44 grams of suspected methamphetamine, three grams of suspected cocaine, two grams of heroin, and two grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office, which added that Ddputies also located two sets of digital scales and Narcan.
Cook, Curtis Wesley Cook, 43 of 105 Adams Court, Stanford, was arrested and charged with:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than two grams of methamphetamine);
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (less than four grams of cocaine);
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Heroin);
* Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces), First Offense;
• Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture.
Cook was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center with no bond set as of Wednesday.
Also arrested was Clarrisa Ann Yankey, 30 of Hustonville Road in Danville. She was charged with the following:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (greater than two grams of Methamphetamine);
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (less than four grams of Cocaine);
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense, (Heroin);
• Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces), First Offense;
• Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture;
• Theft of Identity of Another without Consent.
Deputy Hudson also arrested Ms. Yankey on an Indictment Warrant out of Boyle County for:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives);
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense (less than two grams of Methamphetamine);
• FIrst-Degree Promoting Contraband .
Assisting Deputy Hudson and Sgt. Smith were Deputies Nick Barber and Lt. Daryl Kegley with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if anyone has any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on our webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.