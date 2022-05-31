Two people were arrested this weekend by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug-related offenses.
Rebecca Ritchie, 41, of Elmrock Decoy Road in Soft Shell, Ky., and Taylor Gaddis, 27, of South Hart Road in Somerset, Ky., were arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
On May 30, 2022, at 1:42 a.m., Deputies Tan Hudson and James Pitman stopped a Toyota pickup on the southwestern Ky. 914 bypass for a driving violation. The driver of the pickup was Gaddis. Ritchie was a passenger.
During the investigation, following the traffic stop, Deputy Hudson located a .22 rifle in the backseat underneath some items, according to the sheriff’s office, which said that deputies then located four different baggies of suspected Methamphetamine, weighing 10 grams, 1.6 grams, 0.47 grams, and 0.31 grams. There was also a white substance weighing 2.3 grams that is suspected to be cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office, and two baggies of suspected marijuana weighing 4.3 grams and 1.1 gram.
Deputies also located five (5) Hydrocodone pills, a Schedule II narcotic and nine (9) Phentermine Hydrochloride, a Schedule 4 drug usually prescribed for weight loss and energy, according to the sheriff’s office; they also said that deputies found digital scales and empty baggies in a Crown Royal bag in the vehicle, and seized $493.00 in cash along with a single Hydrocodone pill contained in a plastic baggie taken from Ritchie’s wallet.
Gaddis and Ritchie were charged with the following:
1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)
2. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (less than 4 grams of Cocaine) (Enhancement)
3. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (less than 10 doses of an Unspecified Schedule 1 and 2 Drug – (Enhancement)
4. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (less than 20 doses of Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement)
5. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
6. Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 ounces) 1st Offense
Gaddis was also charged with the traffic violation and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Gaddis and Ritchie were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where they remain lodged as of this press release.
All illegal drugs were logged into evidence at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected drug evidence will be submitted to the lab for examination. All monies and the rifle seized were logged into the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Room.
The trafficking charges could be enhanced because of the firearms in close proximity to the illegal drugs, pending a conviction for trafficking in the drugs.
This investigation continues by Deputies Tan Hudson and James Pitman with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.