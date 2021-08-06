Two people have been charged in federal court on drug charges after reportedly working together to distribute meth in Pulaski, Wayne and surrounding counties.
Robert Aristotle Pandolfi, 50, of California, and Brandie Starr Young, 32, of Albany, Ky., have been charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture.
Additionally, Pandolfi has been charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
Pandolfi is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Young is not shown to be in custody within the Kentucky State system.
A federal Grand Jury charged that the two were distributing meth throughout the area from January 2021 through June 24.
Citations from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department show that on June 23 of this year, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Nissan Maxima on North Main Street in Monticello, where Young was the driver and Pandolfi was a passenger.
Deputies stated they used a K9 on the outside of the vehicle, and the dog gave a positive indication for drugs being in the vehicle.
“Once the front seat passenger exited the vehicle, Deputy [Brad] Tucker saw a handgun laying in plain view under the front passenger seat,” the citation stated.
“During a search of the vehicle, approximately 56 grams of a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine and scales were found.”
Both Young and Pandolfi were arrested at that time by Wayne County Sheriff's deputies.
Court records show that Pandolfi was also charged on June 30 by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office on drug-related charges.
If convicted, the two are facing between 10 years and life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.
Pandolfi is also facing between five years and life in prison – to be served consecutively – for the gun offense.
No court date has yet been set in the matter.
