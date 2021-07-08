Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck that took place Wednesday around 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70
Carlee Whitis, 19, of Somerset, was airlifted by Air Methods from the scene of the accident and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Ethan Carter, 19, of Eubank, was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before also being airlifted to the UK Medical Center by Air Evac.
A UK spokesperson said Thursday morning that Carter was listed in serious condition. The spokesperson said that Whitis was not listed in the hospital's directory and, therefore, no condition was available.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Carter was driving a 2016 Honda Accord west on Ky. 70 and was attempting to cross U.S. 27.
Whitis was a passenger in that vehicle.
PCSO states that the Honda pulled into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander that was traveling north on U.S. 27. The driver of that vehicle was Justin Wilson, 28, of Harrodsburg.
Wilson was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
The accident is still being investigated by PCSO.
Along with deputies and medical personnel, the Eubank Police Department, Eubank Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.
