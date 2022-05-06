There are two ways to donate food to God’s Food Pantry in the upcoming days – one in which people can support their chosen political candidate, and one in which they can show support for their local Postal Service workers.
Do you want a way to show your support for a particular election candidate and donate to a good cause at the same time? If so, you’re in luck, because next Monday the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club, the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships and God’s Food Pantry will give you that opportunity.
Cans For Candidates ‘22 takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9. Candidates or members of the public can bring canned and non-perishable foods (no bottles of water, please) to the back door of God’s Food Pantry, located at 119 South Central Avenue.
Brenda Russell, the executive director of God’s Food Pantry, said there will be a tally sheet for each candidate, and anyone who wants to donate in the name of a particular candidate can simply tell staff who the donation is for. All food items will go towards that candidate’s total.
Russell said she hopes to have the results posted by the next day.
“We love pop-top cans,” she said, referring to cans that can be opened without the need of a can opener. “We’re always coveting those for our homeless population.” She said those cans can be found with food items like Vienna sausages, soups and stews. “It’s always a bonus for us to receive those, but we’re happy to take anything.”
If you are not into supporting a candidate or want to support both food drives, keep in mind that the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will participating in its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger drive as well.
That will take place on Saturday, May 14. Residents can leave their donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before their local letter carrier shows up at their regular time.
Residents are asked to place their donations inside a sturdy bag.
Russell said that all Pulaski donations will come to God’s Food Pantry. Similar to Cans For Candidates, they are looking for donations of non-perishable foods like canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal.
