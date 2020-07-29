Two individuals were flown out with what a Kentucky State Trooper called "serious injuries" after a wreck Wednesday evening on the Cumberland Parkway.
Though names weren't immediately available, Kentucky State Police informed the Commonwealth Journal that a male from Lexington and a Laurel County female were both on a motorcycle headed west on the parkway around 7:45 p.m., just before the dead end caused due to the reconfiguration of the parkway several years ago.
According to KSP, a witness stated that it looked like the operator couldn't tell that the parkway ended there and struck one of the signs at the location. Both individuals were ejected off the bike and flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington with what are currently being called "serious injuries."
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it's made available.
