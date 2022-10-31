Two people were injured and a roadway temporarily shut down Sunday evening due to a two-vehicle head-on collision.
According to the Somerset Police Department, the drivers of those vehicles were ultimately taken to the University of Kentucky Medical center.
Both people were listed in fair condition as of Monday, according to a UK Medical Center spokesperson.
The accident took place around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on north Ky. 1247 between Cardinal Drive and Melrose Drive.
SPD officers arrived to find that a 2007 Kia minivan, driven by Jerrica Meyer, 31, or Somerset, had been traveling south on Ky. 1247 when witnesses stated it lost rear traction and crossed over into the northbound lane.
The Kia then struck a 2005 Toyota passenger car head-on. That vehicle was being driven by Evaristo Perez-Morales, of Somerset.
Perez-Morales was airlifted from the scene to the UK Medical Center, while Meyer was initially taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by Somerset-Pulaski EMS before being transferred to UK.
The road was closed for around four hours.
The accident remains under investigation, according to SPD.
In addition to services mentioned, the Somerset Fire Department and the Science Hill Fire Department assisted on scene.
