Two individuals were killed as a result of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in the Eubank area.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:25 p.m. on November 2, units responded to the scene of the accident and discovered that a 2005 GMC Yukon had collided with a 2014 Black Nissan Rogue.
It was determined that the GMC, operated by Ronald G. Rose, 43, of R.D. Floyd Road in Eubank, was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 prior to the collision.
The Nissan was being operated by Aaron R. Singleton, 41, of East Highway 635, Science Hill. Singleton was turning from East Ky. 70 toward the southbound lane of U.S. 27 when the collision occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.
Aaron Singleton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in that vehicle, Ashley Singleton, 39, of the same address, was sitting in the passenger’s side front seat, and was also pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Ronald Rose was flown from the scene by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he remains as of press time, according to the sheriff’s office.
It is believed that Rose disregarded the traffic control device at that intersection resulting in the collision, according to the sheriff’s office. That information is still being investigated.
This accident remains under investigation by Deputy Ryan Jones with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The Kentucky State Police is assisting with the reconstruction of the scene.
Also responding to the scene and assisting were the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS, the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and the Eubank Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.