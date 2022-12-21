For lovers of literature, working at the library is something of a storybook career.
And the happy ending is there for Lori Yeager and Lisa Waddle.
The two longtime employees of the Pulaski County Public Library are retiring effective at the end of the year, and on Wednesday, they sat down to reflect on their time at the local institution with the Commonwealth Journal.
Yeager came on board in 2005, starting part-time in adult programming before going full-time with it, working on projects like crafts with people, and also worked the front desk.
"I'd always use the library when I was little, and all three of my children used to come to storytime and check out books," said Yeager. "My son even worked here his junior year in high school. I just thought it would be a fun place to work."
For Waddle, life at the library has been her professional life in its entirety. She started there at age 15 with a special program, and when she graduated from high school in 1979, she was officially hired on, meaning she's been there for around 43 years.
"I practically grew up in the library," said Waddle. "I was in there every summer with their reading program, and before that, my mom would walk from down near the depot with us on Saturday to come to the library and check out books."
Waddle began with the simple but important job of cleaning books and tasks of that nature, then became a children's librarian for several years, and moved over to the computer section when that technology was introduced to the library.
Interacting with the readers behind the books has been an especially memorable experience for Waddle.
"The best part of it is just entire experience," said Waddle. "Every day, there's something different going on. You meet new people; you meet people from around the world even. It's been enjoyable."
Likewise, Yeager said that she's met a "lot of really good friends" in her time at the library.
"(They) continue to be friends for the rest of my life," she said. "Just being around the public, you get to be around certain people who just capture your heart. They're just so much fun to be around and fun to talk to."
Both individuals experienced the move to the new library on South Main Street from the former facility that is now the Cooper Community Arts Center on North Main, in 2008.
"Actually, I still miss the old building some days," said Waddle with a laugh. "It was so small, but you knew where everything was. Every once in a while (at the new building), I'll go, 'Now, where was that again?' So I still tend to get lost a little bit."
Said Yeager, "When we first came down here, I thought, 'There is no way we're ever going to fill that library with that many books, but it just seemed to happen overnight. It was exciting moving down here. It was a lot of fun."
When asked if they had any plans for life after the library, Waddle said there was nothing specific — "Just take it easy for a little while" — and Yeager sounded determined not to stray too far from the library's mission, saying her intention was to "read."
Specifically, "one of the things I'll be doing besides reading is reading to my great-grandson," Yeager noted of one-year-old Landon.
Charlotte Keeney, Pulaski County Public Library Director, shared her own thoughts on her departing colleagues and their time among the shelves.
"These two have meant a lot to the library," said Keeney. "I started in 1976, and Lisa came on in 1979, so I've worked with Lisa the whole of my library career too. Then Lori came on at the old building and was our adult programmer, did a great job with that. When we moved down here, they got to experience all that with us, moving to this new building. That was pretty cool.
"Lisa's been doing our IT, she's done an excellent job, and Lori at the front desk, the people love her. They know who she is when they come in, they call each other by name," she added. "It's just a really good experience, and I'm really going to miss both of them."
