Pulaski saw 90 new COVID-19 cases last week – as well as two deaths – which have pushed the county back into the Orange category.
The two deaths announced by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department were of a 65-year-old and a 75-year-old, both of whom were hospitalized.
The 90 new cases are more than double what the county saw the week before, when 41 cases were diagnosed.
As of Friday’s report, Pulaski had 76 current COVID cases, four of which were hospitalized.
Wayne County by comparison, had a smaller uptick in the number of cases, seeing 10 newly diagnosed cases last week compared to eight from the week before.
As for Pulaski creeping back in to the Orange category after having been Yellow since May 20, Pulaski currently has a rate of 14.29 cases per 100,000 of population. On Monday, Pulaski had the highest rate in the district. Wayne was Yellow with a rate of 5.62, and McCreary was Green with a current rate of 0.0.
Health officials said the rise in COVID numbers should be a warning that the disease has not gone away.
“We saw significant clusters of new cases this week tied to area businesses, church camps, churches, travel, and one long-term care facility,” LCDHD officials stated.
The health department continues to push for the public to get vaccinated, pointing out that of the 113 deaths seen in the 10-county district since the vaccine became available, only two had received the first dose of a vaccine. Plus, out of the 453 hospitalizations due to COVID since the vaccine became available, only 20 had received one dose of a two-dose series.
“The vaccine continues to be very effective in preventing death and severe illness,” the health department stated.
