MONTICELLO, Ky. — Two Ohio teens reported missing from a group on a houseboat at Conley Bottom wound up in jail in Whitley County.
Jeremiah Olwine, 19, and Luke Powell, 18, had reportedly been involved in two pursuits with law enforcement in Williamsburg and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Olwine was arrested on 28 counts including speeding 26 miles per hour over the limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st, aggravating circumstances; two counts of fleeing or evading, 1st, motor vehicle and on foot; resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, drug unspecified; wanton endangerment, 1st, police officer; possession of marijuana; and reckless driving.
Powell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, drug unspecified; and failure to wear seat belts.
Both men were scheduled for arraignments Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court. State Police say more drug charges are expected as the investigation is continuing.
The Monticello Wayne County 911 Communications Center received a call ‘out of concern’ around 11 p.m. Sunday night alleging that two young men had not been seen for approximately four hours. State Police say the teens were reportedly with a group on a houseboat at Conley Bottom.
