Two defendants in a major federal drug case have submitted plea agreements, with several other defendants requesting rearraignments.
Autumn N. Smith, 23, and Dennie A. Smith, 49, both of Somerset, submitted plea agreements this week to the U.S. District Court in London.
Dennie Smith is pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
Autumn Smith is pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
According to the court documents, Dennie Smith states that between November 2021 and May of 2022, he entered into a partnership with a Pulaski County meth supplier, “through whom he regularly obtained pound quantities of methamphetamine for the purpose of resale.”
In February of 2022, law enforcement seized a safe from his residence that contained a large amount of meth and three loaded firearms. “The Defendant possessed the firearms to protect himself from the dangers associated with drug trafficking, including attempts to rob him of his drugs and drug proceeds,” the plea agreement states.
Then, on May 16, 2022, Dennie Smith admits that he and the Pulaski-based supplier went to Lexington to buy meth from a Fayette-based supplier. On the way back to Pulaski, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle in which they found around 9,154 grams of meth.
Dennie Smith is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a $10 million fine, as well as five years of supervised release.
In her plea agreement, Autumn Smith admits that between November of 2021 and February of 2022, she was in contact with a Pulaski-based meth dealer from whom she regularly obtained meth for the purpose of distributing it.
On February 16, 2022, law enforcement found 17 grams of meth in Autumn Smith’s bedroom while searching for her at her residence.
She is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, as well as three years of supervised release.
No sentencing date has be announced in court documents as of yet.
Meanwhile, three of their co-defendants in the case have requested rearraignments – hearings in which they are likely to submit their own plea agreements.
Wesley Calhoun is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, while Timothy Grundy and Michael Henderson are scheduled for June 16.
The case began as an investigation by the Somerset Police Department in what the department called one of the largest drug seizures in its history.
The full investigation was a collaboration among SPD, the Kentucky State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The initial arrest involved only Calhoun and Dennie Smith.
SPD said they conducted a traffic stop on Dennie Smith’s vehicle on May 16, 2022. In searching Dennie Smith’s pickup truck, SPD reportedly found a cardboard box in the bed containing 10 kilograms of meth.
A few days later on June 6, SPD officers conducted an interview with Calhoun at his residence, where they found one pound of meth in the home and more within a storage unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.