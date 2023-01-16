Two Pulaski men were killed in a wreck that took place in Clinton County on Saturday.
Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, and Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place on U.S. 127.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, Farmer was operating a 2001 Nissan Frontier northbound on U.S. 127 around 4:48 p.m., when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle. He then attempted to avoid a collision with the vehicle he was passing and lost control of the vehicle.
Farmer’s vehicle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Trax that was traveling southbound on U.S. 127. That vehicle was being driven by Deborah Scott, 72, of New Castle, Ind.
Scott’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Farmer’s vehicle.
Dick was a passenger in Farmer’s vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner.
Farmer was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Clinton County Coroner.
Scott was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to KSP.
Assisting at the scene were the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Clinton County Fire and EMS, Clinton County Rescue Squad, and Clinton County Coroner. The collision remains under investigation by KSP Trooper James Ford.
