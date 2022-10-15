The 3rd Friday Folk series at the Cooper Community Arts Center continues its eighth season on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m., with performances by singer and songwriter, Donovan Howard, from Livingston, and the eclectic trio, Two Sharps & a Flat, from Richmond.
The monthly 3rd Friday Folk began in March of 2015 for the purpose of providing a performance and listening room for traditional and original folk and roots music in Somerset. Each monthly concert brings together regional and national performers along with local musical artists. This month’s line-up is a good example.
Making a return visit to 3rd Friday Folk, Donovan Howard is a singer and songwriter from Eastern KY. He has been writing, performing and recording music for over 30 years. He is a story teller at heart.
While listening to Donovan’s music you will be transported to a simpler time in life, all the while having your heart strings pulled. He wears his heart on his sleeve and his passion comes through in his music as well as his live performances. Donovan plays several styles of music from country, folk, bluegrass to straight up eye opening story telling.
Two Sharps & a Flat are a trio from Berea. Merita Thompson is from the mountains of Eastern Kentucky and carries on the tradition of singing Appalachian and bluegrass music. Perry Good brings a more contemporary side to the trio with songs from classic country to classic rock and provides excellent guitar solos. Merita and Perry are both lead vocalists and great harmony singers. Banjo Bob completes the trio with his five string accompaniment and tasteful leads.
3rd Friday Folk at the Cooper carries on the tradition of the American folk music venue by providing a listening space for artists and audiences to enjoy each other’s company, music, and mutual encouragement. The coffeehouse presents performances every third Friday of the month and is located in the downstairs Bistro at the Cooper Community Arts Center, 107 North Main Street in Somerset.
Enter through the side door on East Columbia Street. Handicap access is through the rear door. In keeping with the coffeehouse tradition, beverages and cookies are included in your donation of $10.
The music goes from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information and/or directions, call 606-305-6741.
