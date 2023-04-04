Two Somerset Community College (SCC) students have been selected for the Phi Theta Kappa All-USA New Century Awards. The student receiving the highest All-USA Academic Team application score in each state is named a New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar or a New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar.
Students selected for the Transfer Pathway should plan to transfer to a four-year college after graduation. Students nominated for the Workforce Pathway should plan to enter the workforce after completing a certificate or associate degree.
The program annually recognizes 104 Scholars. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar and one Transfer Pathway Scholar were selected from each state. Kentucky winners both attend Somerset Community College.
Kaylee Fitzgerald has been selected as a 2023 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship. She is expected to graduate from the Physical Therapist Assistant Program in May 2023, with plans to work in an outpatient orthopedic clinic in Northern Kentucky. She plans on advancing her education to obtain her DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy).
The nominations were evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service, and significant endeavors.
Alison Ryan Cooley has been named a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar-the only Kentucky student chosen for this scholarship. Cooley will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Upon graduation, Ryan currently plans to relocate and work in an outpatient setting near Louisville.
New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom.
This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Over 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country.
The New Century Scholars will be recognized in the fall at a special awards ceremony.
