Two local people have been charged in federal court on suspicion of dealing methamphetamines in the Pulaski and Wayne County areas.
Donald R. Brown, 46, and Bobby L. Goff, 42, are both facing charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Methamphetamine Mixture.
Additionally, Brown has been charges with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
According to court records, both Brown and Goff are Somerset residents.
Brown was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in London. He was appointed Williamsburg attorney Burley J. Foley, Jr., who entered a plea of not guilty on Brown’s behalf.
Brown is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Court documents do not show Goff’s location or when her arraignment may take place.
The two were indicted by a Grand Jury last week, with the indictment alleging that Brown and Goff conspired to distribute meth in Pulaski and Wayne between July 2022 and February of this year.
“As part of the conspiracy, it was agreed upon and reasonably foreseeable as to Donald R. Brown that 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine would be distributed,” the indictment reads.
If convicted, both defendants could face up to 20 years in prison for each count, while Brown could face between five and 40 years if found guilty of having 50 grams or more of meth.
They would also be facing at least three years of supervised release.
A jury trial is currently set for June 6 with Judge Robert E. Wier.
Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
