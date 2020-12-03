The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public in locating two people wanted in questioning with a murder investigation.
Matthew Wilson is describes as being 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes. LCSD is also looking for Una Mae Singleton.
The department is also asking for help locating a green 1993 Ford Ranger with a license plate of 911-ZGA. The vehicle was stolen from the scene of a homicide that took place Monday, November 30, on Clear Fork Road in Waynesburg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln County Detective Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.
According to published reports, the two are being sought in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Daniel Adams, who was found dead inside his home.
The Interior Journal newspaper reported law enforcement as saying there was no sign of a forced entry, and that it is likely Adams knew his attacker.
