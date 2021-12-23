The long-awaited traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank is almost a reality.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is preparing to activate the new traffic signal at the intersection, it was announced in a release from the KYTC District 8 office on Wednesday.
The new signal will be placed in flashing mode on Monday, December 27, to allow motorists to become familiar with the signal.
Motorists traveling U.S. 27 will continue to have the right of way. The Ky. 70 approaches will continue to be stop controlled and will be given a flashing red signal to indicate stop, according to KYTC.
The signal will remain in flashing mode approximately two weeks before placed into full red-yellow-green operation.
Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution while driving through this intersection as crews continue work to install and test the signal, said the KYTC release.
The dates for the signal activation may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers who travel this interchange should be alert for changes in traffic flow this new signal will create.
The traffic light is the result of longtime efforts on behalf of members of the Eubank community, who have seen a significant number of wrecks, often fatal ones, take place at that intersection over the years. Two such wrecks have taken place this year — one in January that killed two Waynesburg sisters, and another that ultimately claimed the life of a Somerset teenager in July.
Eubank citizens were resistant to initial plans to put in a more complicated Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT), which would block direct access from the east and west sides of Ky. 70 and create a system in which Ky. 70 drivers trying to cross U.S. 27 needed to turn right onto 27, drive through a 650-foot long turning lane, then turn left back onto U.S. 27 and drive another 650 feet to get to the other entrance of Ky. 70.
In July, it was announced that the traffic light would be installed instead. Work began on it in late October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.