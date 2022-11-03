To say that Jarfly had a standing room only Wednesday night might be an understatement. The space within the downtown Somerset microbrewery and bar was bursting at the seams as a crowd of supporters turned out to cheer on Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker.
And as much as the crowd supported him, Booker seemed to reflect that love right back.
“I believe in y’all. I believe in us as Kentuckians. As human beings,” he told the crowd, raising a cheer of approval.
The Louisville-area resident is taking on two-term incumbent Rand Paul for the national-level seat.
Booker once served as the Director of Administrative Services for the Department of Fish and Wildlife before being elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2018.
Although Booker lost the Democratic primary nomination for U.S. Senate to Amy McGrath in the race against Mitch McConnell, he rallied to earn the Democratic nomination in the 2022 primary.
And although his is a race the national Democratic Party has ignored – Booker told the Somerset crowd that he’s received no financial help from them – Booker used his whistle stop at Jarfly Wednesday to tell the crowd he’s already won.
“I’ve had folks say, ‘Hey, Charles,’ – and they’d whisper to me – ‘I voted for [former President Donald] Trump, but I’m going to vote for you.’ Or, ‘I’m a life-long Republican, I’ve never voted for someone who isn’t registered as a Republican, but I believe you’ll fight for everybody and I want to vote for you.’”
After a brief photo op with attendees, Booker was asked what he felt made him connect with those Republicans or moderate voters that they would cast their ballots for him.
“Beyond the politics, just showing up and treating folks like they matter,” he said. “People can tell I’m not BSing them, that I genuinely care about them, and when I’m talking about issues, I always make it clear, our issues aren’t really partisan.”
One of of the issues he focuses on is health care, and the need for a better health care system. He has talked extensively throughout the campaign about his own struggle with Type 1 diabetes and his family’s struggle to afford his insulin.
“My insulin doesn’t care about my party. And when I’m talking about our struggles and then listening to them [Republicans], we’re finding common bonds. The result has been a really big coalition of folks that voted for Trump, lifelong Republicans, Independents, [and] now we’re seeing yards where there are Trump signs and Booker signs,” he said.
The health of others, especially those who struggle financially, carries over into his interest in the coal miners of eastern Kentucky. Though Booker is on record as saying he wants to see an end to the “climate chaos that has already begun by dramatically reducing our dependence on fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gasses,” he says that there is still a common bond with Kentucky’s coal miners in that he wants to see those areas affected by coal mine closures become economically prosperous.
“The big part about bridging any gap between how we get to a sustainable future is listening to the folks on the ground – listening to coal miners and understanding that they need quality health care,” Booker said. “Folks that have Black Lung are having a hard time getting their benefits.
“...We’ve got to honor and respect those who have gone in those mines and sacrificed for us by making sure that they have good paying jobs for the future, money in their pocket. I appreciate the sacrifice, and I just want to represent them well in Washington and make sure our economy’s strong for the years to come.”
So, what kind of plan does Booker have for shoring up Kentucky’s economy, especially in this age of worsening inflation?
“We’ve seen inflation globally, coming out of this pandemic. And then we’ve seen record profits from these big corporations. There’s a party that needs to hold them accountable, which I want to do for the commonwealth of Kentucky, because we’ve been exploited for too long.
“But then there’s the work of getting more money into the pockets of regular Kentuckians,” Booker continued. “Rand Paul voted for a big tax break for millionaires and billionaires. We need to invest in regular folks, and that includes making sure that everyone has quality health care, policies like a basic income, universal basic capitol, [and] helping to support local businesses.”
As for Rand Paul and funding, Booker stated he felt the senator has been using the language of “defund the police” as a scare tactic.
“He’s actually been defunding the police because he voted against funding for local governments when we needed it most,” Booker said.
Booker’s thoughts of police funding?
“I’ve always said we need to fully fund community safety, and … that requires us to work with law enforcement. But it also requires us to work with the faith community, business, philanthropy, folks on the ground, [and] youth leaders to actually address the deep rooted issues. We cant arrest our way to a safe society. We need first responders, and everyone who puts on a uniform to protect and serve us, I appreciate them. I want to make sure they have their benefits and that they are taken care of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.