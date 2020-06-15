Monday turned out to be an historic day for the LGBTQ community as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that gay and transgender employees were protected from discrimination by federal law.
The 6-3 ruling from the Supreme Court upholds the belief that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – otherwise known as Title VII – extends to individuals facing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The ruling came the day after the wrap-up on a weekend’s worth of LGBTQ-positive celebration through Pulaski's Chill In and Proud Festival.
Organizer Kat Moses said of the news, “A weekend full of feeling Pride, then to wake this morning to discover that the Supreme Court ruled that workers cannot be fired for being (or being perceived as) gay or transgender, felt like a cherry on top of an excellent Pride sundae.
“… This decision sets a federal precedent for all employers nationwide and is an incredible triumph for all LGBTQ+ citizens.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck responded to the ruling favorably, saying, “This ruling confirms what I already believed; that no person should be discriminated against and certainly their employment should not be impacted by their lifestyle decisions.”
The issue of ensuring the rights of LGBTQ individuals came up early in Keck’s career, as the debate on whether to change the city’s Fairness Ordinance to include language protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination took up much of the first few council meetings of Keck’s career.
That amendment ultimately failed, and Keck said Monday that he did not feel the ordinance needed to be revisited based on the Supreme Court decision.
“I don’t see the need for any additional local measures as the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land,” Keck said.
Moses also referred to the Somerset council’s debate, saying, “Only around half of the country was protected due to local laws that outlawed employment discrimination, like the one that was struck down by our city council in February of 2019. Until federal laws are expanded, however, fairness ordinances are still needed to address housing and healthcare protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, as [President Donald] Trump rolled back healthcare protections for trans Americans on Friday, the four-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people died. There is still much work to be done before nationwide equality and equity is actualized.”
The Associated Press reported that the ruling could have a large impact for an estimated 8.1 million LGBTQ workers across the country because most states do not have LGBTQ workplace protections in their anti-discrimination laws.
In the Supreme Court ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
The AP noted that Gorsuch is a conservative appointee of President Trump. He, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s four liberal members, voted in favor of the decision.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, another Trump appointee, dissented, along with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an “important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.