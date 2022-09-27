The United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers Retirees convened Tuesday at the Center for Rural Development for their monthly meeting in order to discuss changes to their insurance.
Since 1935, the people of UAW have striven to provide each of its members with comprehensive benefits. In order to ensure that each of its members has the proper medical insurance that they need and are fully informed of what the insurance provides, retirees meet and have a “heart-to-heart” about each aspect of the changes.
UAW Region 8 International Representative Mark Dowell takes pride in events like this and feels they advocate for employee rights —and important tool in the cutthroat world of business where profits can sometimes supersede worker safety and quality of life.
“Basically, what we’re saying is ‘we’re the voice of the people’ and the people are wanting to be heard,” said Dowell. “These are the people that turn the wheels and give you that profit. We want our fair share.”
UAW works closely with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to make sure the coverage that each retiree is getting fits their needs.
Vice Chairmen of the UAW Retirees Council Cliff Cantrell reflects this view. He has been retired for years and feels that the work that the Union does has prolonged his life.
“I’m 82 now, and I just had quadruple bypass surgery a couple years ago,” said Cantrell. “I’ve had a clean bill of health for the last two years.”
Cantrell said that the central attitude of the UAW Retiree Council was “if someone needs help… help them.”
“The benefits are unparalleled,” said union member Kevin Motley “Without the UAW, we never would have had these benefits to begin with.”
The meeting also addressed the events of Eastern Kentucky. Despite the waining of donations and support to the storm-ridden areas, the UAW still tries to donate food and supplies to those in need.
Hamilton noted a story in which a little girl begged her mother to go home.
“Honey we have no home to go to,” Hamilton recounted.
A Questions and Answers session took place following a presentation of the changes in the medical plan.
Cantrell did also mark the special importance of retirement.
“Enjoy retirement, because there’s an end coming some time.”
