Every year, it seems, local cheerleaders excel in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) National High School Cheerleading Championship, held in Orlando Florida. And this past weekend, they did it again.
Pulaski County High School, Somerset High School, and Southwestern High School all three made the trip down to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, and came away with results that demonstrate the time and effort that the student-athletes have put into their cheerleading pursuits.
Somerset High School was national runner-up in the Small Coed Game Day category (“Game Day” meaning the kinds of things cheerleaders do on the sidelines at an actual sporting event — a band chant, a cheer, or a fight song). They also finished sixth in the nation in Medium Varsity Division II, doing their traditional cheerleading routine. (The school was also 12th in Junior Varsity Non-Tumbling Game Day.)
“They were awesome all weekend,” said Somerset Coach Beth Bruner. “They did a great job. They competed six times in three days.”
The difference between the top of the rankings and a runner-up spot can be a razor-thin margin sometimes in a competition like this.
“They hit their traditional routine in prelims, and they hit in semi (finals), and they had one drop in finals and a couple of bobbles,” said Bruner, meaning “hit” as successfully doing it exactly as practiced. “So finals wasn’t the best performance, but it was also their sixth routine of the weekend. But overall, they did amazing.”
The runner-up finish in the Coed Game Day is maybe the school’s most impressive performance at the nationals yet. They were also runner-up in 2021, noted Bruner, “but that was also a Covid year, and so not a lot of teams made the trip.”
The Small Coed division allows one to four boys on the squad of up to 20 people; Somerset had three boys on their team.
“I think the program is going great,” said Bruner. “We’re excited with how we finished down here. It’s such a huge event, it’s always an honor to bring home the trophy, to make finals, and to bring home a medal, because the top three teams medal.”
Aislynn Frei, coach of Pulaski County High School’s squad, was pleased with her team’s performance, bringing home fourth place in the Medium Division II. That makes six straight years now in which the squad has been at least fourth in the finishings, along with a second place and two first-place championships, including last year’s.
“We’re ecstatic,” said Frei. “When you go against the best teams in the nation, everybody tries to put their best performance on the mat. We had a mistake, it cost us a little bit, but overall we’re still happy. It’s a privilege to be able to make it to finals, to compete on the last day, so just to be there is huge in itself.”
Frei noted that PCHS went into the last day with the highest overall score, competing three days on the same routine. That strong performance was especially impressive given the age and experience of the squad.
“It’s been a building year,” said Frei. “We graduated six last year, and of the 19 this year that we had on mat, nine of them were new. That’s a lot.”
Southwestern High School, competing in the larger division for schools with attendance of 1,300 and above, advanced into the preliminaries and into the semi-finals, going from 113 teams down to 50 and then down to 25.
“We just fell short of making it into finals,” said Southwestern Coach Amber Bryant. “They did really well. It’s just a big division.”
