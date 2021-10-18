Contrary to the old song, everybody was not kung fu fighting.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu? Yes, they were doing that.
Local martial arts students gathered Saturday at Somerset Christian School to take part in the 16th Anniversary Paradise Warrior Retreat event on Saturday, October 16 at Somerset Christian School.
Jeff Turner, owner of East West Karate, collaborated with the Paradise Warrior Retreat organization to make this happen, holding a Warrior Retreat here locally for the first time, and bringing in a couple of top names in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world — Gilbert Burns and Claudia Gadelha.
Turner said that about 50 kids and 30 adults showed up Saturday to train with the professional fighters, who shared their knowledge in a special visit to Somerset over the weekend.
“It’s been a great day, very active,” said Turner on Saturday. “They’ve been able to do Muay Thai, kickboxing training, Brazilian jiu-jitsu training, and mixed martial arts training. (The kids) are very excited and getting to meet the stars is a big deal.”
Turner said that Burns and Gedelha were “very accommodating” and “the training has been phenomenal. ... They’ve embraced the kids of all ages. It’s been incredible, actually.”
A third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Gadelha a three-time world champion in the sport from Brazil, is known for winning the first Women’s Strawweight fight in UFC history. She’s been fighting with UFC for 12 years now with 24 professional fights.
“I enjoyed teaching the kids; it’s the first time for me teaching kids,” said Gadelha. “I feel like they really engage and they’re really good. They know what they’re doing. It seems like they’re well-trained here, which made my life easier today.”
Burns, a mixed martial artist and submission grappler, and third-degree black belt, has won a number of world championships in grappling, and was acknowledged for UFC Performance of the Night four times. He’s a three-time jiu-jitsu champion, and is the no. 2 welterweight in the world.
“We had a good workout with the kids,” said Burns. “I trained every single one of the kids, not just teach (them). So we had a good time, and we were able to teach the kids a little bit of jiu-jitsu, a little bit of striking. ... It was a great time.”
Turner noted in particular that Burns had a “great time,” and that in the last session, the pros wanted to train, “which is unheard of,” so the kids actually got to go up against the pro fighters — pulling punches, of course.
“I like working with kids,” said Burns, who said he works with them at a program in Florida. He was also impressed by Turner and by Somerset; “Very good guy,” said Burns. “We have a great group of people here.”
Age groups form as young as 5 up to over 40 took part in the event.
The night before, on Friday, Somerset Christian School hosted a special “Meet and Greet” dinner with the Warrior Retreat stars, with live music, photography booth to get photos with the pro fighters, who spoke and trained at the event, and more. Turner said that 120 guests attended the dinner and private party.
“I want to reach out to my sponsors and thank them; they made this happen,” said Turner.”We had kids get sponsored for the event, we had dinners paid for. That’s a tribute to our community.”
The semi-formal event was sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Hospice of Lake Cumberland, and Operation: Job Ready Veterans.
This isn’t the end of East West Karate’s efforts to bring top fighters to town. On February 25-26, UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie of Brazil and Armenian mixed martial artist Gokor Chivichyan are scheduled to appear locally, along with American UFC fighter Matt Brown.
Bringing top names in martial arts to Somerset is a cool opportunity, noted Turner, and it’s something everyone can get behind as it helps local kids pursue their dreams and stay physically fit.
“We want to involve the community and the businesses in what we’re doing, and this exposes the kids to things they might not get to do any normal time,” said Turner.
