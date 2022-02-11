In a long and proud line of them — names like Leroy Edwards, Bill Spivey, Dan Issel, Sam Bowie, Melvin Turpin, Jamaal Magliore, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, the stuff of Bluegrass legend — Oscar Tshiebwe may be the next great University of Kentucky big man.
The 6-foot-9 junior center originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa, who transferred to UK from West Virginia last year, Tshiebwe, a.k.a. "The Machine," is enjoying a dominant season in the paint, good enough to be discussed as college basketball's potential player of the year. He's led the country in rebounding, with over 15 grabs a game, and is scoring about as many points — though the number of rebounds is far more exceptional. The gentle giant — whose good-natured press conference performances and open profession of his faith in God have endeared him to Big Blue Nation as much as his game on the court — is also considered a defensive dynamo. In short, he's everything a coach could ask a player to be.
So as a coach, why not have Tshiebwe share a good word with one's players?
That was the idea of Joe Estes, a basketball coach for Somerset Christian School kids, who coaches along with Jeremy Baker a team made up of kindergarten and first-grade students, as well as a fourth-and-fifth grade team which is daughter is on.
Things moved quickly Thursday after Estes learned of a Cameo that Tshiebewe had recorded for someone else for a special occasion via Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones. Cameo is a website that allows celebrities to record short personalized messages for a fee — and in the age of college sports NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals, UK athletes like Tshiebwe are allowed to participate in that kind of business opportunity.
"I saw it and thought Oscar did a good job," said Estes. "One of the things I love about Oscar, besides being an amazing example of hard work and perseverance, is him having a big heart and being himself. He talks about his faith a lot. I just thought it would be awesome if he'd do something like that for these youth basketball teams."
So Estes reached out to Tshiebwe on Cameo and typed up a request; only a couple of hours later, Estes had the video from the busy college student-athlete.
Others in the community might have seen the video before the students did; Somerset Christian School put the video up on their Facebook page that day, even while the students it was meant for were still in class. Estes' youngest team had a game Thursday night and he played the video for them afterward. The Rocky Hollow Recreation Center let Estes set up a TV in the gym to show the video.
Estes said that the video made the kids "feel special." Though they weren't necessarily the only ones.
"To them, Oscar is already the Player of the Year," said Estes. "... I believe the parents were as excited as the kids. They were all up there videoing it, had smiles on their faces. They told me after what a great thing it was to do for the kids."
Though many of his players are young, most knew who Tshiebwe is. Estes' own children do, certainly, as they always watch UK basketball games together.
"I think it's awesome that the kids have somebody like him," said Estes. "He's not a Seth Curry or LeBron James. He's in the running for Player of the Year based off of rebounding and defensive, not necessarily scoring. It's a great example for kids in an age where they all want to shoot threes and be guards."
The video lasted a minute and 37 seconds. It featured Tshiebwe talking straight into the camera and encouraged them to put effort into everything they do to succeed.
"If you want to be great in life, (practice) discipline, take your time to learn, take your time to listen, be great kids," he said. "To rebound like I do, you need effort. You need to sacrifice, you need to do things when other people don't like to do (them).
"You've got to position yourself at the place where you're going to get the ball. You should never let anybody box you out," he added, getting into the specifics of the art of rebounding. "You've got to be a good defender. Defend to win the game."
The Wildcats star also told the students that faith in Jesus Christ was the "best thing" in one's life, and encouraged them to listen to their parents and coaches.
"Trust in God, and God will give you anything you want in your life," he said. "What He decides to give you, nobody will ever take it away from you. ... Trust in God with all your heart; do not lean on your own understanding. Seek His will, and He will make your path straight."
Estes noted that God has given Tshiebwe a "big platform" and is impressed by how he uses it to benefit others.
"Off the court, we see the person he is, we see his faith in Jesus. He's full of faith and joy and naturally enjoys spreading that faith and joy to others," said Estes. "It's who he is."
