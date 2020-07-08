Lynn Bowden, Jr. may be a native of Youngstown, Ohio, but he’s etched a place in Kentucky history as something of a folk hero.
And his heroics haven’t stopped at Kroger Field in Lexington, as the now-Las Vegas Raider is taking time out of his busy schedule to impart his football knowledge to his young fans here in the Bluegrass — specifically, in Somerset.
Bowden is the featured guest of the free Somerset Youth Football League (SYFL) camp taking place this Saturday at Clark Field, home of the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team located at Meece Middle School.
“What’s excited me about this is Lynn and his management team’s willingness to push through this with the circumstances as they are,” said Bart Williams, SYFL commissioner. “He genuinely seems like somebody who is very well-grounded. He knows that football has given him his opportunity and he wants to give back. I find that very refreshing.”
Bowden starred the last three years for the University of Kentucky Wildcats on the gridiron, with his first two as one of the team’s go-to receivers and return men. In 2019, a rash of injuries at the quarterback position forced Bowden to put his athleticism and football instincts to use at that position, and all the 5-foot-11 dynamo did was break numerous rushing records from the quarterback spot, help his team set school records in the last two weeks of the regular season, lead them to a bowl win over Virginia Tech on a dramatic end-of-the-game touchdown pass, and become a first-team All-American and Paul Hornung Award winner, recognizing the nation’s most versatile player.
And despite the fact that Bowden was drafted by the Raiders in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft and is preparing for his professional career out west, Bowden is still carrying through with a commitment to do the camp for SYFL, a plan that was put in place well before the COVID-19 situation arose.
Williams noted that some of the SYFL kids had gone to a camp last year in Lexington featuring another Kentucky star, running back Benny Snell, Jr. “One of our coaches went and said it was a great camp,” said Williams. “When our season was over, we said, ‘Maybe we should do something like that.’”
That camp attracted 300 kids and charged $75 a head; SYFL wanted to do one for free, but knew that would probably mean an even higher turnout, so they decided to cap the available spots at 300 as well. With about 140 kids, kindergarten through sixth grade, in the SYFL program, however, that still left plenty of room for youth from other programs and counties to be a part of it on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We weren’t doing this as a fundraiser, we weren’t doing this to charge any kids in the program or the community money,” said Williams. “We wanted to do it because we were in a position financially to do it and it was something to give back to the kids.”
Both Snell and Bowden were possibilities; “We felt like Lynn was the hot commodity,” noted Williams. “We started talking with Lynn’s people about a date. We had about a two-week window in June. All this was pre-draft, so everything was contingent on what his commitment to whoever drafted him would be under normal circumstances.”
Then the COVID-19 panic hit, and circumstances became anything but normal.
“That kind of threw everything into disarray,” said Williams.
Plans were changed; no way 300 kids would be possible under COVID-19 restrictions. A hundred spots were possible, but that meant opening it only to SYFL participants now, and indeed even leaving out the kindergarteners.
“We did it in such as away as to back off our own kids,” said Williams. “We’re following pretty much what (Gov. Andy Beshear) is allowing high school programs (to do practice-wise with coronavirus restrictions).”
But things were on hold for a while, as both the NFL Draft and COVID-19 restrictions made the camp’s fate very questionable. “When the governor started to let things loosen up a little bit, we saw we would have an opportunity in July to do this; then it became (a question of) whether or not Lynn was available in July,” said Williams.
“His representatives reached out and said he wants to do this because he’s all about the kids, and is about the fact that we’re not charging the kids,” added Williams. “He’s flying back from Las Vegas on his own expense and staying Friday and will be here for the camp on Saturday. We’re not paying for that expense.”
Alton Blakey, the area car dealership, is providing Bowden with a vehicle for his use while here; “He never asked for that on the front side,” said Williams. “We appreciate them doing that.
“Here’s a guy who’s not in Lexington right now. He’s not just jumping on I-75 or U.S. 27 and driving down to Somerset,” continued Williams. “He could have easily said that with all this going on, there’s not any way to do this. We would have understood that.”
The camp will be held with strict attention to COVID-19 safety precautions. Parents cannot come in but may drop off their children at the gate, where their temperature will be taken. If they aren’t running a fever, they can come into camp. Once inside, participants will be divided into small groups, with stations around the field featuring different drills overseen by coaches, including those from the city’s middle and high school football teams and current Somerset High School players to help keep the youth in order and manage the social distancing.
“The kids will run through the different stations like you normally see at any type of camp,” said Williams. However, drills will be no-contact; “There won’t be any drills that require kids to basically be on top of each other,” said Williams. “They’re all one-on-one and and fundamentals.”
Bowden will “float around” through the various drills and groups and meet the kids, offering input. At the end, he’ll address the children in a larger group, spread across the field.
Camp awards will be given out, as well as t-shirts. Kids and coaches will not be asked to wear masks while participating, but other volunteers will, such as those handling the water bottles which will all be promptly disposed of but hygiene reasons.
“We’ve got a very large supply of individual (water bottles),” said Williams. “They’ll go in the garbage, whether they’re empty or not.”
The camp takes place from 7 to 10 p.m., with sign-ins starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration is already full. Along with Bowden will be “positive enthusiast speaker” Jeremy Taylor, to talk to the kids; Williams said he was originally going to speak to parents too, but that ended up not being possible because of the virus restrictions.
Go to the “Somerset Youth Football League” page on Facebook to learn more.
What once seemed like a dream camp has turned out much like UK’s football season last year that was saved by Lynn Bowden, Jr.’s magic — despite facing severe adversity, Bowden found a way forward and kept plowing ahead, and this free camp for local youth is doing just the same despite COVID-19 challenges.
“Hopefully a year from now, we’ll be able to do this again (with more kids) and be able to have Lynn Bowden or Benny Snell or whoever the next superstar is,” said Williams. “To me, this is just about the investment in the kids, to give theme this experience. We’re not trying to keep anyone from having this experience. We intended it to be for 300 kids, but that’s just not going to work out this year.”
