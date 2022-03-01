There were three important figures in University of Kentucky sports in the spotlight at Tuesday's Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon: Radio host Larry Glover, basketball great Kenny Walker ... and Walker's mother.
The woman who gave birth to the Wildcats' all-time second-leading scorer — a prestigious position, given the illustrious history of the program — played a big role in Walker's career, as it turns out, from her baking skills aiding his recruitment to UK to her encouragement in the face of darkness helping Walker achieve his greatest moment as a professional.
Walker — all 6-foot-8 of him — and Glover were the featured speakers at this month's Chamber event, which saw a healthy crowd gathered to hear from the two, who often appear together on the radio, via Larry Glover Live on 590 WVLK in Lexington, discussing Kentucky sports. However, Glover actually does the show from right here in Pulaski County, where he lives — his wife is Laura Glover, Director of Marketing, Events, and Community Services for The Center for Rural Development, where Tuesday's luncheon was held as usual.
The topic had appropriate timing at the start of March, the month when interest in basketball hits its yearly high across America with "March Madness." Following the talk, Chamber President Tiffany Finley presented both Walker and Glover with "Friend of the Chamber" certificates.
Instead of one speaker taking the podium as typically takes place at these events, Tuesday's was more like an informal chat — two old friends, sitting at a table and talking basketball, and in particular sharing tales of glory from Walker's career. Walker played four seasons at Kentucky — which was the norm in those days, as noted during the chat, as opposed to today's "one-and-done" expectations — becoming a two-time consensus All-American, a first-teamer his senior year, and also twice the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. He was drafted into the NBA and played for the New York Knicks (under eventual UK coach Rick Pitino) where he famously won the NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest in 1989, and played over a decade professionally, whether in the NBA or overseas.
A Georgia native, Walker has hung around his new Kentucky home and become a familiar face around the program. He noted that while the "old heads" like himself can interfere sometimes by being too vocal, he's appreciated being welcomed back around the blue-and-white players of today, sharing his insights and following the team up close.
But it all started when former UK coach Joe B. Hall — who passed away January 15 of this year — and then-assistant Leonard Hamilton, the first African-American coach on the Kentucky bench and currently the head coach at Florida State University, went to recruit Walker at his Roberta, Ga., home.
The two coaches had distinctly different interactions with Walker's parents, he recalled. While other programs were trying to sway Walker away from UK, saying he'd not get the playing time in Lexington that he might at another program, Kentucky's coaches were forthright — Walker could play early, but he'd have to earn it.
"I gained a lot of respect for Joe B. Hall on that particular day, because he let me know I had to check my ego at the door," said Walker. "A little bit of reverse psychology, I think, to tell me that he wasn't going to give me anything unless I proved to him that I could do it. And that's what me and my family have always been about. Just given the opportunity to come and play for a place like Kentucky, to prove yourself."
But Walker's mother did give the coaches something — some of the peach cobbler she was baking.
"All of a sudden, Coach Hall stopped talking ... and smelled this smell coming out of the kitchen," said Walker. "(Hall asked,) 'What's that smell?' And my mom said, 'I'm making a peach cobbler. Would you guys like to have some?' And Coach Hall and (Hamilton said), 'Oh yes, Mrs. Walker, we'd love to have some of that cobbler.' Well, by the time they got finished eating that cobbler, it was the best cobbler they'd ever had. It was, 'Oh, Mrs. Walker, this is great cobbler. It was so good!' You could just see my mama. She was an outstanding cook and it probably was (great cobbler), but she had that big smile on her face and she loved the compliments and stuff. I said, 'Well, they won her over.'"
From those sweet beginnings of the relationship between Walker and Hall, the former did indeed go on to quickly prove himself as worthy to the latter. Walker played in 31 games as a freshman, starting three and averaging just over seven points a game — and most notably took part in the original "Dream Game," which pitted Kentucky against in-state rival Louisville at a time when the two schools didn't play each other, a carryover from the Adolph Rupp tradition of eschewing in-state opponents. The game, which took place in the 1983 NCAA "Elite Eight" Regional Final in Knoxville, Tenn. — a place which had been a house of horrors for the Cats during SEC play in the Hall era — was won by the Cardinals, but effectively changed college basketball, creating the game's best annual rivalry match-up not featuring Duke and North Carolina.
Walker would to on to play a bigger role as his time at UK advanced and became a superstar on the college level. In addition to the above "Dream Game," Walker also talked about the 1984 SEC Tournament final, perhaps his "greatest memory," when he hit the game-winning shot to beat Auburn and their now-legendary forward — a.k.a. "the game where Kenny Walker made Charles Barkley cry," as Glover noted.
The other shining moment in Walker's career was his dunk contest win. His father had just passed away two days earlier, and Walker wasn't sure he'd go on to compete as planned; Pitino urged him to go home and spend time with his family instead. But when he got back to Georgia, his mama had something better than peach cobbler waiting for Walker — she had a message for him.
"When I went home ... (Walker's mother) was like, 'What are you doing here? ... Are you going to go out and do that dunk contest?' I said, 'Well, I don't know if I can do it.' She said, 'You're going to go do that dunk contest, because if your father was here, he would be right there in front of the TV watching you play. We've got everything here, just go out and do your thing.' So I don't know if I would have done the dunk contest if it hadn't been for my mama."
Despite his heavy heart, Walker went to Houston, Texas, and went up against former University of Houston Cougars star Clyde Drexler, one of the game's top dunkers at the time. Drexler gave the tightly-wound Walker some advice on how to loosen up ... and Walker then went out to beat the hometown favorite, as Drexler missed all three dunk attempts in the final round — Walker recalled thinking that it was his dad in Heaven blocking those shots and helping Walker get the win.
"I'm 'Sky' Walker but I had never jumped that high ... I was doing jumps that I didn't even know that I could do," said Walker. "When you think you're down in a dark period and you can't do anything, that's when you can do some amazing things."
Walker called it "probably the biggest thing" he did as a pro, and appreciates that it gets him mentioned in the same breath as Julius "Dr. J." Erving, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, "some of the greatest dunkers to ever play this game, and I'm right there with them."
The Kentucky legend touched on a number of other topics, including his "Skywalker" nickname — which didn't come from the "Star Wars" character as many believe, but rather his dunks during his first "Midnight Madness" event at Kentucky, when Sam Bowie and Coach Hamilton noted that he reminded them of another dunking great, Dominique Wilkins, and like him was a "skywalker" — and the legacy left by the late Coach Hall and the challenges he faced trying to racially integrate the UK basketball program and follow a legend like Rupp, calling him "an underrated and underappreciated coach, but ... a better person."
Speaking about his own favorite UK players, Walker talked about the respect he has for the two men he's sandwiched between on the all-time scoring list — no. 1 Dan Issel and no. 3 Jack Givens (Walker observed that Givens has the championship ring, but he and Issel had more points), but also mentioned Rex Chapman and Jamal Mashburn as two later Wildcats he came to really impress him.
And then, of course, Walker talked about this year's Kentucky team and their championship aspirations. He raved about rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe and the big man's work ethic — "You've got to love somebody that gives God all of the credit, plays hard each and every night, plays the game with a smile on his face — he loves to play the game. ... One thing that makes me smile when people talk about my career is (when people say,) 'Man, nobody worked as hard as you did.' Well, we found a guy that works just a hard as I did, and maybe even more so, because he rebounded the ball way better than I ever rebounded the basketball" — and the experience that transfers like Tshiebwe, Kellan Grady, and Sahvir Wheeler have given this year's squad, an advantage over past rosters that were made up of so many young players.
"The biggest difference that I see ... the experience that we have is the one quality that I think Coach (John) Calipari hasn't consistently had. When he did have experienced players like Darius Miller and some of those guys on the first couple of teams that he took over, we went to the Final Four and of course we won a championship when he had experienced players," said Walker. "That's the thing that I like about this team the most. You can have talented players, but sometime when you get into the NCAAA Tournament, it's a little bit different. You lose and you go home. And sometimes those talented freshmen, you know, they might get the ball a little bit and they might get a little tight. And the guys that get you through tournaments are the guys who have been through the wars, that have been through the tournament a few times.
"I'm more excited that we've got a lot of guys that are battle-tested, we've got a lot of experience, and I like the personality of these guys," he added. "We're not talking about who's going to the NBA or whatever, we're talking about Kentucky legitimately trying to win a championship this year. ... I see a team that's focused on trying to win a championship, and I think as a fan, that's what we want to see. I don't care how many guys go to the NBA — 10 guys, one guy — I want to win a championship."
