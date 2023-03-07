In basketball, when the star player suffers an injury and has to come out of the game, another player comes off the bench as a substitution. And on Tuesday, Dr. John Huang stepped in admirably at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The featured speaker at the March luncheon — just in time for the annual “March Madness” college basketball postseason — was supposed to be iconic Lexington-area sportscaster Alan Cutler, promoting his book “Cut to the Chase!” written along with fellow sports journalist Huang, a retired orthodontist and military veteran.
But Cutler wasn’t able to come, dealing with COVID-19. So Huang — who goes on speaking engagements with Cutler — took over and shared some of his story as well as that of Cutler and the book itself, which was released during August of 2020 — ironically, in the thick of the coronavirus, preventing Huang and Cutler from going out and promoting it at that time.
That was the plan for today, to pick back up on that promotion tour, even though Cutler ended up not being there. But Huang was effusive about how much he enjoyed visiting the Pulaski County area.
“This is a wonderful community,” he told the Commonwealth Journal after signing books for a long line of luncheon attendees following his presentation. “I was telling everybody coming down here how beautiful it was. You guys have a real gem, and to have a facility like (the Center for Rural Development)? This is mind blowing. Do you know how lucky you are?”
Huang has been involved in the writing of other books about University of Kentucky athletics — and the highly-successful Wildcat basketball program — including “From the Rafters of Rupp,” written with legendary point guard (and Huang’s former classmate at UK) Kyle Macy, which shares accounts of Wildcat greats — and “Kentucky Passion: Wildcat Wisdom and Inspiration,” written with Del Duduit, which has more of a devotional feel to it. He’s also been read as a sports journalist with Nolan Group Media and JusttheCats.com.
And although he’s been doing it for a while now, Huang still recalls the magical moment he went from someone who followed his team from afar from being right there in the media room, rubbing shoulders with well-known journalists and athletes.
“It’s the idea that you were a fan for 50 years; I’ve had blue blood ever since,” said Huang. “When they say, ‘Okay John, you can go to these games and you don’t have to pay anything, and we’ll feed you, and you get to interview the coaches and the players afterwards, you’re thinking to yourself, ‘My gosh, how great is this, how did I ever luck into that?’ So it’s an overwhelming feeling. It’s a feeling of excitement. It’s a feeling of gratitude. I’m just thankful to be in the position I am.”
Huang talked about how his parents left China in 1949 before the communists took over the mainland and went to Taiwan. There, they met, fell in love, got married, and Huang was born. In the ‘60s, Huang’s family went to the United States to follow the “American Dream,” and his father got a job as an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky, forever cementing Huang as a Big Blue fan.
“As an eight-year-old boy growing up in Lexington, everybody wanted to be Dan Issel,” said Huang, referring to the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball. “I wanted to be Dan Issel. Only two problems: I was too short, and I wasn’t any good. So I did the next best thing: I became the best University of Kentucky basketball fan I could possibly be.
“My dad played basketball in China, so we were familiar with UK, (legendary coach) Adolph Rupp — he already had his four national championships at that time — you had Dan Issel, Mike Pratt, Mike Casey ... We didn’t get to go to many games but you can bet I sat and I listened to (broadcaster) Cawood (Ledford) on the radio every single game,” he added. “And that love has just continued on and on and on.”
Huang met Cutler — a colorful native New Yorker known as a local sports radio presence as well as from his time as a sports anchor on WLEX 18 news — while putting braces on Cutler’s son. They reconnected after Huang found himself at a UK sports media event, and Huang said he started shadowing Cutler to learn more about sports journalism.
“Before you knew it, I was trying to ... convince him that he owed a responsibility to the Big Blue Nation to be able to document his 40 years of service,” said Huang. “He was very, very reluctant. Didn’t want to do it. ‘Doc, nobody wants to read about my life, nobody’s going to buy the book.’ Boy, was he wrong.”
The book includes the history of Cutler’s journalism career, as well as lots of inside stories about key figures from UK sports, particularly football and basketball, as well as other sports greats like baseball icon Pete Rose and golfer Lee Trevino. It includes a forward by current UK basketball coach John Calipari, whom Cutler first met while in Pittsburgh media.
“Those of you who have grown up in this particular area know, are absolutely familiar with a lot of the figures that Alan writes about, but I promise you this: His stories will be unique to you,” said Huang. “Alan, in his own particular way, takes you behind the scenes. He describes these individual encounters. ... Everything that happened within the culture of Kentucky sports from maybe let’s say 1980 when Alan rides into town to when he retired in 2018, it’s in there.”
Huang said the book is part memoir for Cutler, who on the surface seems to have a persona of “brash, arrogant, loud,” noted Huang, “but when you get to know the guy, you realize that deep down ... he’s got a heart that really prioritizes family, that prioritizes relationships, and he’s not the guy that was the cartoon character that we saw all those years on LEX 18. And I think that really comes out in the book.”
Notable sections include the relationship between Cutler and rival sportscaster Rob Bromley (“They were constantly trying to get the scoop off of each other”) as well as his dynamic with former UK coach Rick Pitino, whose decision to come to Kentucky Cutler first broke in the news (“At the beginning, Alan was Rick’s guy, a New York guy ... Later on, they weren’t such good friends”). There are also stories about Cutler and comedian Billy Crystal, former UK center Melvin Turpin (“He died by suicide, so the way Alan found out about that, that will just bring tears to your eyes”).
Huang also talked about the current UK team’s potential in the upcoming NCAA tournament, coming off of two years of great disappointment — the worst UK basketball season ever, followed by an unheard of loss in the first round of the tournament last season.
Things have changed considerably over the years in sports; Huang noted that “it’s not quite as much fun anymore, because it used to be, I’d be just so passionate. When Kentucky won, I’d be jumping up and down, and when they lost, I’d be depressed for days and days and days.”
Nevertheless, this is still Kentucky — and Huang and Cutler have been there for so much of it. Huang hoped that people would pick up a copy and read all the stories from Cutler’s illustrious career contained within.
Said Huang, “That’s part of our culture.”
