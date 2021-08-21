It was called the Unashamed Recovery Rally. And to be sure, there was no shame to be found. Just support, joy, and lots of uplifting stories.
Held Saturday afternoon at the Gospel Barn off of Ky. 39, the Unashamed Recovery Rally offered an opportunity for individuals who have battled addiction and come through the other side to share their testimonies with others, many or most like themselves.
The atmosphere was lively, with lots of cheers, loud affirmations of agreement, and applause for those willing to take the microphone.
One such speaker was Bambi Adams. Animated and engaging, Bambi captured the crowd's attention from the get-go, telling about what she'd gone through and what the SkyHope Recovery Center for women in Somerset did for her.
"I had overdosed seven times," she said. "My grandmother had passed away almost a year to the day of my last overdose, the eighth time. What I believe happened, I believe that she was sitting up there with the Lord and I believe she looked at Him and said, 'Take it from her! Allow her to see her worth. Allow her to believe in herself.'
"Because I woke up in that hospital. I had an IV hanging out of me. ... But I felt brand new," she continued. "I felt like I could rule the world. I'd lost a lot of my memories but God left me with the pain, because I knew if I forgot how bad it hurt when I was getting high, that it would be easy for me to go get high."
Part of that pain was remembering her children banging on the bathroom door while Adams was locked inside, trying to get her next fix. The kids would be asking her to come out and play, and she would yell at them to leave her alone instead, she recalled.
'That's hard, that pain was. I remember that," she said. "... I went into treatment, I had God on my side. I knew I did. So I kept thinking about all the pain. I couldn't get past it. And this is the moment ... I had a whole conversation with my Heavenly Father.
"I was down on my knees and I was praying in my Bible, because that's how I get my answers today," she continued. "I was telling God, 'It's so painful, Lord. I can't get past it, it hurts so bad. Help me.' And I looked down and saw Hebrews Chapter 12, Verse 11, it says, 'For the moment, all discipline seems painful rather than pleasant, but later it yields peaceful fruit to those who have been trained by it.' What? He said, 'Therefore, lift your drooping hands and strengthen your weak knees and make straight paths with your feet so that I may bring you peace.' ... So I got up and I made straight paths with my feet. Now I'm gonna tell you, I might have swerved to the left and to the right, but right after that ... I went to SkyHope."
Adams said she's heard people say that they're a "lost cause" and "don't have anything to offer the world," but Adams assured such people that they do.
"I get to work in recovery today and help people just like me," she said, who now works with the Lake Cumberland Recovery organization. "... I say, 'Come on. I don't care how many times you've been in prison. I don't care how many times you've been stuck in a ditch. There is help for you. God is going to make a way.'"
Around 10 different people were speakers at the event, which also featured music, praise and worship, and info tables spread around the Gospel Barn. Among the speakers were SkyHope director Melissa Estep, Lake Cumberland Recovery founder Mikkle Hampton, former local athlete Jeep Burton, and Jessica Renner, a Patient Care Navigator for Pinnacle treatment facilities, along with husband Nick.
The event was emceed by John Alexander, now public relations director and court liaison for Lake Cumberland Recovery, who thanked local pastor David Carr for allowing use of the Gospel Barn for the event and noted that it was a "good day" on the whole.
"At first I was really nervous about how today’s event would go,” said Alexander. “But when I got here this morning, I was uplifted by how many people we had in attendance. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelly was here and it warmed my heart to see all our local recovery efforts being given the attention they deserve. It meant so much to those struggling with substance misuse to see this outpouring of love from our community."
