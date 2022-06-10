Kentucky is known worldwide for its “Run for the Roses” in the form of the Kentucky Derby. Is it possible that Somerset could soon be known for its “Run for the Scoops?”
On Thursday, Somerset’s East Mount Vernon Street became the site of the second annual Lickety Split 350 Yard Dash, a fundraising event for the United Way of South Central Kentucky that is billed as being the shortest race in Kentucky.
Runners faced off in a dash to get from the Fountain Square to the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion a mere three blocks away.
But not only did they have the chance to get some exercise and raise money for a good cause, but the finish line held the promise of a banana split for each participant. This year, the ice cream treats were courtesy of a few local partners. Prairie Farm provided the ice cream, the toppings came from Kroger, and Dairy Queen provided the supplies.
The Lickety Split race also owes its existence to a partnership between Pulaski County Government and Somerset City Government, explained Crystal Cox, the executive director for the local United Way. It is, in fact, why the starting and finishing lines are what they are – the Fountain Square is one of the primary symbols of Pulaski Government, while the Farmers Market is one of the most recent additions to the city of Somerset’s community-based endeavors.
Cox said that as of 20 minutes before the dash, around 90 people had registered. That was about half of the number of participants in last year’s dash, but Cox said she felt the unpredictable weather Pulaski has seen in the past few weeks may have been to blame for the lower turnout.
Still, there were plenty of runners, power walkers and strollers to be seen at the event. A number of prizes were given to individuals and teams, including awards for first, second and last – yes, last – place.
First place went to 12-year-old Amelia Frey, who completed the course in just 52.6 seconds. Second place went to James Warren, 8, who was right behind Frey at 53.6 seconds.
And the last place winner was a familiar face around Somerset, 92-year-old Hershal Whitaker, who completed the race with the official time of 8 minutes and 42.6 seconds.
Whitaker was part of a team that consisted of five generations of the same family. He was accompanied in the race by daughter Dianna Lyons, grandson Joe Lyons, great-granddaughter Ashtyn Coffey and 5-year-old great-great-grandson Weston Coffey.
Dianna Lyons told the crowd that the family wanted to walk together to raise support for United Way.
She added that she asked her father, who is a veteran of the Korean War, if he thought he could walk that distance.
“I said, ‘Daddy, do you think you can walk from the square to the Farmers Market? And he said, ‘Where’re the farmers at?’”
Whitaker then told the crowd, “They’re out in the fields.”
Dianna Lyons added, “Next year, if Daddy’s still living, we’ll be out here again.”
The Best Costume award was shared among four youngsters: Shelby Jo Clue, Chelsea Clue, Maelie Ross and Layla Ross. The four were dressed as various flavors of ice cream sundaes.
The Largest Team award went to Infinite Abilities, which brought 18 participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.