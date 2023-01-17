Friday, Somerset Community College hosted their annual Unity Breakfast dedicated to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Organized, as per usual, by Diversity Director Elaine Wilson, she calls it a sort of kickoff to the “Dr. Martin Luther King Community Celebration” weekend which includes a Sunday service and the annual march in the late activist’s honor.
The breakfast took place early Friday morning. The speaker was Reverend Dr. Robert Richard Blythe. Blythe is the mayor of Richmond and was the first black mayor. He’s now entering his second term.
His speech focused on perspective. Blythe defined perspective as “How a thing looks to you from where you sit.” Our perspectives give us different opportunities in life, or opened doors. He ended his speech with a challenge: What will you do now that the door is opened?
He also talked about different experiences he’s had in his life and compared the experiences to Dr. King’s.
Blythe was the paster of First Baptist Church in Richmond for 41 years and also served as the city commissioner.
He recounted an anecdote of when he first took up his position as commissioner.
Wilson paraphrased the anecdote: “Somebody asked him what was the reason he wanted to get in and be around all those snakes that there were. He said, ‘Well I don’t know if one more snake will make any difference.’”
Through his experiences, he was able to find community with other people of all shades and felt he knew what Dr. King felt when he found support, not just from the Black community, but from people of all different ethnicities.
Blythe has much teaching experiences, both in public school and in Eastern Kentucky University. EKU thought so highly of Blythe that their office of multicultural affairs presented him with the Dr. King lifetime achievement award.
The event was not as well-attended as years past, but Mrs. Wilson said that numbers were up from during the pandemic.
Wilson boasted of the many distinguished speakers who lead the breakfast including Governor Elect of Maryland Wes Moore.
Another was Carlotta Walls LaNier a member of the Little Rock Nine who helped integrate Little Rock Central High School. This is one of the many important events that lead to the integration of the rest of the United States.
Community favorite John Perkins was one of the first speakers at the breakfast. Perkins served on the SCC Board, and as Postmaster for Somerset formed deep relationships with many people in the community.
“Everybody thinks the world of him,” said Wilson.
The breakfast consisted of the items characteristic of the traditional Larry Abbott breakfast. Larry Abbott has been involved in SCC for “thirty-some years” according to Wilson, and is the chief operations officer. A certain breakfast menu has been dubbed the “Larry Abbott breakfast” in his honor: sausage and bacon, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, fried apples, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee.
Wilson loves doing the event and says she’s had the opportunity to have many different kinds of speakers.
“Those speakers come and give us a message that helps us remember the sacrifices that Dr. King and others have made over the years that has helped everybody,” said Wilson. “There were a lot of the times when he was doing marches and getting people to ride on buses, that didn’t just help people of color, that helps everybody.”
Wilson says that each time she organizes this kind of event, she will scan the room and see how many different kinds of people she can spot.
Said Mrs. Wilson, “I looked around the room, and ... we had a group of people there that were from all walks of life. We had students there. We had people in this community. We had people all the way from Wayne County just for this opportunity. I spoke to a lady today who came all the way from Russell Springs… people come from all over the place. It’s one of the events where you have a conglomeration of people who are all different ethnicities. And all different kinds of people where people all come together from all over for one purpose. And that honors the life and legacy of Dr. King.”
She says the key to the event is the bringing of people together.
The event was emceed by Dean Jon Burlew and included a welcome by SCC President Dr. Carey Castle, an invocation by Reverend Victor Catalino, and some pulled quotes from King’s 1964 Nobel Peace Lecture read by Rikiyah Pryor of Citizen’s Bank and Katy P. Townsend of the City of Somerset.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt gave a greeting to the audience on behalf of the city and John Alexander followed him with a greeting from Pulaski County government. History professor Melinda Allen introduced Dr. Blythe and Wilson closed the event.
Breakfast was catered by Team Modern Catering.
